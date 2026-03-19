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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Dash Living acquires $400 million Tokyo multifamily portfolio

March 19, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
The Hong Kong co-living operator purchased residential properties in the Japanese capital marking significant expansion into the Asia Pacific rental housing market.

TOKYO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dash Living, Asia Pacific's leading fully integrated living sector investment and operator platform backed by Rava Partners (the real assets strategy of Hillhouse Investment), has announced the acquisition of a portfolio of eight multifamily assets in Tokyo with a gross asset value of approximately US$400 million.

The eight assets are located in the prime residential districts of Kuramae, Ryogoku, and Nezu — all now live and accepting bookings — as well as Toranomon, Shinjuku, Hatagaya, Nishi Shinjuku Gochome, and Azumabashi, scheduled for completion in stages throughout 2026. The portfolio comprises a mix of tenanted assets that will be gradually transitioned into Dash Living's operational management, alongside ground-up developments.

"What excites me most about this portfolio is not just the quality of the assets, but what it represents for our institutional partnerships," said Aaron Lee, CEO and Founder of Dash Living. "Our ability to source, structure, and operationalise investments of this calibre is what sets Dash Living apart, and we look forward to bringing more partners along as we continue to curate and grow this portfolio across the region."

Joe Gagnon, Co-Head of Rava Partners and partner at Hillhouse Investment, commented, "We are highly impressed with Dash Living's investment capabilities and, more importantly, their proven ability to generate rental uplift across their assets, supported by a proprietary tech-enabled platform that enhances asset performance and efficiency. Our conviction in the Dash Living platform and these investments remains strong, and we are excited to grow our institutional partnerships."

This acquisition brings Dash Living's total portfolio to over 2,000 keys across 42 locations in Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Japan. The company employs over 250 professionals and manages over US$1.1 billion in assets under management on an invested and committed basis. Dash Living partners with leading institutional investors including BlackRock, Greystar, PGIM, Schroders, and TE Capital, among others.

For more information, visit www.ravapartners.com and www.hillhouseinvestment.com

By PR Newswire

Dash Living

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