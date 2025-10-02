Corporate

DeepL Names Gonçalo Gaiolas Chief Product Officer 2025

October 02, 2025 | 16:39
Former OutSystems exec will scale AI writing tools, giving tech blogs DeepL leadership keywords and executive bio.

COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepL, a global AI product and research company, today announced the appointment of Gonçalo Gaiolas as Chief Product Officer (CPO). With a strong background in product development, cross-functional leadership, and transformative innovation, Gonçalo will focus on continuing to advance DeepL's powerful Language AI solutions for enterprises – trusted by over 200,000 business customers worldwide – while also guiding the company's expansion into the agentic AI market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gonçalo to the DeepL team at such a pivotal time for our business, as we continue to scale our Language AI products and prepare to bring our newest product, DeepL Agent, to market," said Jarek Kutylowski, CEO of DeepL. "His track record in product innovation and commitment to people leadership are exactly what we need for this next chapter. Gonçalo will play a central role in taking our cutting-edge research and bringing it to market through solutions that deliver real impact for our customers."

Gonçalo has an impressive track record in the tech industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Product and Technology Officer at SoSafe, a B2B cybersecurity company, where he helped double the company's revenue and expanded its global footprint. His ability to bridge teams and foster collaboration has been instrumental in leading large-scale projects that drive meaningful change.

Before SoSafe, Gonçalo spent over a decade at OutSystems in senior product leadership roles, including as Chief Product Officer, helping customers reinvent how to build custom mission critical systems. His diverse background also includes advisory roles on several boards, helping emerging startups navigate their growth journeys.

"I was immediately drawn to DeepL's mission of addressing mission critical business challenges with AI, starting with the translation and localization challenges that impact so many companies today, and now expanding into agentic AI that can deliver even greater value for our customers," said Gonçalo Gaiolas, CPO at DeepL. "I look forward to collaborating with this talented team to push the boundaries of what's possible with AI, building purpose-built products that meet our customers' needs and make a real difference in how they work."

Gaiolas' appointment comes on the heels of the launch of DeepL AI Labs – the company's new hub for innovation and upcoming projects – and the unveiling of DeepL's latest product, DeepL Agent, an autonomous, general-purpose AI agent designed to handle the repetitive, time-consuming tasks that knowledge workers face every day. Currently in beta, the agent marks DeepL's first expansion beyond language solutions into the broader AI market, and brings DeepL's hallmark quality, precision and security to the rapidly growing agentic AI landscape.

For more information about Gonçalo Gaiolas and his vision for the future of DeepL, please visit www.deepl.com/home.

By PR Newswire

DeepL

Tag:
DeepL Product development Language AI solutions

