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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Creative releases XF1 Hi-Res desktop speaker

July 17, 2026 | 15:06
(0) user say
Creative Technology released the Creative XF1, a bi-amplified 72W RMS desktop speaker with dual Hi-Res audio certification, next-generation connectivity and subwoofer expansion capability.

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Technology Ltd launches Creative XF1, a new pair of Hi-Res desktop speakers designed to bring extreme fidelity audio into homes and personal workspaces. Built for enthusiasts who care about both sound quality and aesthetics, Creative XF1 combines 72W RMS power output, dual Hi-Res Audio certification, next-gen connectivity and personalised control with the Creative Nexus app to elevate every listening experience. Whether it's your favourite song or a late-night movie, Creative XF1 creates more immersive and connected experiences through richer depth and clarity.

Powerful, clear sound at any volume

With a power output of 72W RMS and a frequency range of 55Hz to 40kHz, Creative XF1 brings out details in music, movies, and games that many compact 2.0 speakers in this price range do not reproduce - the slight rasp in a voice, the rumbling bass under a game soundtrack, and the delicate notes of a piano piece.

Creative XF1 is designed for clear, controlled sound at the desk at any volume. It uses a fully active 2-way design with DSP control and dedicated amplification for each driver to reduce distortion and keep the sound balanced as the level changes. Bespoke FEA-optimized 3-inch woofers then add the extra punch and close-range clarity that smaller desktop speakers often lack.

Advanced wireless and wired connectivity

Creative XF1 carries dual Hi-Res Audio certification, supporting playback up to 40kHz over USB audio and analog-line in, as well as Hi-Res Audio Wireless over LDAC with Bluetooth® 6.0. Users can stream in high quality over Bluetooth® 6.0 or connect via USB audio for up to 24-bit / 96kHz playback from compatible devices. A 3.5mm line-in and dedicated subwoofer output with automatic mode switching create a straightforward upgrade path for users who want to start with a simple plug-and-play setup and expand into a more powerful 2.1 system over time.

Compact design

With its compact and minimalist design, Creative XF1 sits neatly beside monitors and laptops without dominating the workspace. It comes in black or white colour. The detachable cork stand helps angle the speakers toward the listener while adding a warm, understated accent that suits both creative studios and everyday home setups.

Personalise your sound with Creative Nexus

For users who want a personalised experience, the Creative Nexus app offers a 10-band parametric EQ and preset management, making it easy to switch between a more neutral curve for mixing and mastering, a richer profile for movies, or a punchier sound for games and day-to-day use at the desk.

The Creative Nexus App also has 120+ EQ presets, crafted in-house by our audio specialists. These EQ presets cover over 20 types of music and close to 100 games, making custom sound immediately available and equally accessible straight out of the box.

"For many of us, the desktop has become the centre of work, entertainment and creation," said Ernest Sim, CEO and Executive Chairman, Creative Technology Ltd. "Creative XF1 is built to deliver room-filling power with richer depth and clarity, so every note, voice and effect sounds closer, more vivid and more real at your desk."

XF1 Features

  • Bi-Amplified Precision
    Dedicated amplification for each driver provides a greater dynamic headroom and maintains a consistent frequency response across different listening levels, delivering clean and controlled audio performance.
  • 72W RMS Power Output
    High dynamic headroom enables powerful, low-distortion audio even at higher volumes, ensuring clarity and impact across music, movies, and games.
  • Dual Hi-Res Audio Certification
    Supports high-resolution playback up to 40 kHz via USB Audio and analog line-in, as well as wirelessly over Bluetooth® 6.0 with LDAC for enhanced detail and clarity.
  • FEA-Optimized Driver Design
    Engineered using Finite Element Analysis (FEA) techniques, the bespoke 3" woofers provide high output and low distortion.
  • Next-Gen Connectivity & App Control
    Featuring Bluetooth® 6.0, USB audio, and AUX input for versatile connectivity. Fine-tune your listening experience with the Creative Nexus app, offering advanced EQ customization.

More information on the specs is available on the product page. Download product images here.

Pricing and availability

Creative XF1 is priced at SGD$249 and is available in Singapore from 16 July 2026 at https://sg.creative.com/. For in-country retail store availability, please refer to authorized dealers.

By PR Newswire

Creative Technology Ltd

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TagTag:
Creative Creative Technology Creative XF1

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