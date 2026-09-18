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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Circana adds analysis builder to Unify platform

September 18, 2026 | 14:40
(0) user say
Market research provider Circana updated its Unify platform with an analysis builder tool that exports automated chart summaries to PowerPoint, Excel, and PDF formats.

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circana, LLC, a leader in turning consumer data into growth, today announced Analysis Builder, a new AI-powered enhancement to the Unify+ solution. Analysis Builder gives Unify+ users a faster and more intuitive way to create, customize and share market analyses, removing much of the manual work between a data pull and a finished report.

"AI is transforming how businesses turn data into action, and Circana is focused on making that transformation practical, scalable, and valuable for our clients," said Stuart Aitken, president and chief executive officer for Circana. "With Analysis Builder, we're making it easier for users to uncover insights faster, make more confident decisions, and unlock growth in an increasingly complex marketplace."

Analysis Builder in Unify+ puts the power of AI directly into the hands of every client. It streamlines how users create, customize, and share analyses, helping to reduce time spent building reports and increasing time spent acting on what the data reveals.

New AI-Powered Capabilities

The enhancement introduces AI-powered capabilities designed to accelerate analysis and decision-making:

  • Visualization Gallery: Generates pixel-perfect, presentation-ready visuals with the click of a button, available online or for export to PowerPoint, Excel, or PDF.
  • AI Insights: Uses an insights agent with AI-powered capabilities to unlock data-driven headlines and insight summaries in seconds, along with query functionality that allows every user to customize the AI analysis to their individual report needs.

"Analysis Builder reflects our continued focus on making insights easier to access, understand, and act on," said Robert Bird, executive vice president and general manager of Liquid AI for Circana. "By combining a more intuitive Unify+ experience with advanced AI capabilities, we are helping clients spend less time building reports and more time applying insights to the decisions that drive growth."

Analysis Builder will be available globally to clients in early Q4 2026.

Learn more at circana.com.

By PR Newswire

Circana

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TagTag:
Circana Unify platform Market research provider Circana updated Unify platform

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