Checkout.com powers Agoda's global travel payments with AI-driven infrastructure

SINGAPORE, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkout.com, a leading global digital payments company, today announces its partnership with digital travel platform Agoda. The partnership delivers high-performance digital payments infrastructure that supports Agoda's mission of bridging the world through travel.

Agoda connects travellers to over six million hotels and holiday properties worldwide as well as with flights, activities, and other travel experiences.

To deliver travel experiences at this scale, Agoda relies on payments that perform reliably across markets, currencies, and peak demand periods. Through its partnership with Checkout.com, Agoda strengthened its virtual card issuing capabilities, ensuring travellers can complete bookings smoothly while suppliers are paid without disruption.

A key driver of Agoda's increased performance has been Intelligent Acceptance, Checkout.com's proprietary AI solution that uses real-time network data to optimise each transaction. By intelligently routing payments and applying performance-enhancing adjustments, Intelligent Acceptance reduces failed transactions and improves approval rates. Combined with Network Tokens and Real-Time Account Updater, these enhancements help reduce false declines across complex payment flows common in global travel, including cross-border, multi-currency, and high-volume transactions.

Agoda and Checkout.com also partner on virtual card issuing to power payments to travel suppliers. With a 0% downtime record, supplier payments are processed reliably at scale keeping the travel ecosystem running smoothly behind the scenes. Through a single connected platform, Agoda maintains clear oversight and control across its issuing operations.

Pitichoke Chulapamornsri, Senior Director, Head of Fintech & Business Initiatives at Agoda, said: "Our mission is to make travel easy, accessible, and rewarding for everyone, and that requires payments infrastructure we can trust at global scale. We chose Checkout.com for its proven performance, resilience, and deep technical expertise. Their ability to improve acceptance rates while delivering zero downtime on issuing gives us confidence as we continue to expand our platform and serve travellers around the world."

Brian Sze, Head of APAC, Checkout.com, said, "Behind every booked trip is a digital moment that needs to work instantly and invisibly. As travel becomes increasingly digital, AI-driven optimisation and resilient payments systems are essential to connecting travellers, merchants, and partners worldwide. We're proud to support Agoda with the technology that powers those connections."