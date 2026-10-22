CDC presents artificial intelligence procurement systems at ADB conference

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 October 2026 - Malaysian technology company Commerce Dot Com Sdn Bhd (CDC), which has more than 25 years of experience in developing government electronic procurement (e-GP) solutions, has shared its experience in applying artificial intelligence (AI) to public procurement with regional counterparts.

Participants and delegates from across the Asia-Pacific region gather in Bhutan for the 11th Conference of the Asia Pacific Public Electronic Procurement Network.



CDC was invited as an industry speaker and panellist at the 11th Asia Pacific Public Electronic Procurement Network (APPeN) Conference in Thimphu, Bhutan, where it shared practical insights into integrating AI into next-generation e-GP platforms.

Held on Oct 5 and 6, the conference, organised by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in collaboration with the Royal Government of Bhutan, brought together more than 70 participants from 28 countries, including public procurement officials and technology industry representatives.

CDC Executive Director Putri Nurul Ida Yahya said AI could help public institutions interpret complex information, automate routine tasks and generate insights to support procurement decision-making.

"The priority is to select applications that address real challenges and deliver measurable improvements. For example, a three-month conversational AI pilot project in Malaysia's government procurement system successfully reduced call centre workload by 15 to 18 per cent," she said in a statement. Putri Nurul Ida said the successful pilot demonstrated how AI could facilitate users' access to information, allowing support teams to focus on more complex enquiries.

Beyond operational efficiency, CDC also highlighted that the responsible use of AI required ethical practices, strict protection and confidentiality of government data, appropriate security and access controls, transparency, and continuous human oversight. During the workshops and networking sessions throughout the conference, delegates engaged with CDC on key topics, including technology implementation strategies, change management, system deployment and approaches to sustaining user adoption.

The discussions provided an opportunity for CDC to share lessons from Malaysia's e-GP experience with regional institutions exploring the use of AI in public procurement. The exchange also highlighted how Malaysia's experience in developing and operating e-GP systems could contribute to regional efforts to adopt AI in public procurement in a practical and responsible manner._BERNAMA



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