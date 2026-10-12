Carku wins Global Sources Innovation Award for portable power station

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Carku, a global leader in proprietary BMS design and smart battery integration, unveiled its latest portable power station lineup today at the Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show (AsiaWorld-Expo, Booth 5J24, East Hall).

Leveraging Hong Kong's role as a global trading hub, Carku met face-to-face with longstanding partners and international buyers at its booth, together witnessing a milestone moment as Carku wins Global Sources Innovation Award for CARKU 400W PB-113 Portable Power Station at Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show.

Showcase Spotlight: CARKU PB-113 Redefines All-in-One Portable Power

Anchored by the award-winning PB-113, Carku's energy storage lineup took center stage with a comprehensive range of models across diverse capacities.

Building on its deep manufacturing expertise and flexible OEM/ODM capabilities, Carku showcased a full lineup of AC-powered energy solutions engineered for outdoor camping and emergency applications, delivering highly customizable options for global brand partners.

400W AC Output: Power for Every Scenario

Equipped with continuous 400W AC output, PB-113 effortlessly supports daily electronics. It translates multi-scenario energy needs into a single, compact solution for off-grid travel support.

Space-Saving, All-in-One Versatility

Weighing just 5 kg, PB-113 saves up to 50% trunk space compared to traditional power stations. Equipped with smart jumper clamps featuring 10-stage safety protection, self-reliant drivers can safely jump-start dead batteries instantly with a single button.

Built to Last: 3,000+ Cycle LiFePO4

Powered by premium LiFePO4 cells engineered for 3,000+ cycles, PB-113 maximizes energy density and thermal stability. Coupled with advanced BMS hardware, it provides real-time operating protection to deliver a dependable energy experience.

Driving the Future of Multi-Scenario Power

Safety is our non-negotiable foundation," said Carku leadership. "Winning this Innovation Award validates our approach: integrating emergency jump-starting and energy storage into an automotive-grade ecosystem for both roadside assistance and off-grid living.

This multi-functional design directly hits market demand in Asia-Pacific, where disaster readiness and evolving grids drive off-grid power adoption. To accelerate regional rollout, Carku is executing its compliance roadmap—marked by its newly secured PSE certification in Japan—to deliver safe, dependable energy across the region.