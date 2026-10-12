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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Carku wins Global Sources Innovation Award for portable power station

October 12, 2026 | 16:03
(0) user say
Battery manufacturer Carku received the 2026 Global Sources Innovation Award in Hong Kong for its PB-113 400W portable energy storage system.

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Carku, a global leader in proprietary BMS design and smart battery integration, unveiled its latest portable power station lineup today at the Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show (AsiaWorld-Expo, Booth 5J24, East Hall).

Leveraging Hong Kong's role as a global trading hub, Carku met face-to-face with longstanding partners and international buyers at its booth, together witnessing a milestone moment as Carku wins Global Sources Innovation Award for CARKU 400W PB-113 Portable Power Station at Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show.

Showcase Spotlight: CARKU PB-113 Redefines All-in-One Portable Power

Anchored by the award-winning PB-113, Carku's energy storage lineup took center stage with a comprehensive range of models across diverse capacities.

Building on its deep manufacturing expertise and flexible OEM/ODM capabilities, Carku showcased a full lineup of AC-powered energy solutions engineered for outdoor camping and emergency applications, delivering highly customizable options for global brand partners.

400W AC Output: Power for Every Scenario

Equipped with continuous 400W AC output, PB-113 effortlessly supports daily electronics. It translates multi-scenario energy needs into a single, compact solution for off-grid travel support.

Space-Saving, All-in-One Versatility

Weighing just 5 kg, PB-113 saves up to 50% trunk space compared to traditional power stations. Equipped with smart jumper clamps featuring 10-stage safety protection, self-reliant drivers can safely jump-start dead batteries instantly with a single button.

Built to Last: 3,000+ Cycle LiFePO4

Powered by premium LiFePO4 cells engineered for 3,000+ cycles, PB-113 maximizes energy density and thermal stability. Coupled with advanced BMS hardware, it provides real-time operating protection to deliver a dependable energy experience.

Driving the Future of Multi-Scenario Power

Safety is our non-negotiable foundation," said Carku leadership. "Winning this Innovation Award validates our approach: integrating emergency jump-starting and energy storage into an automotive-grade ecosystem for both roadside assistance and off-grid living.

This multi-functional design directly hits market demand in Asia-Pacific, where disaster readiness and evolving grids drive off-grid power adoption. To accelerate regional rollout, Carku is executing its compliance roadmap—marked by its newly secured PSE certification in Japan—to deliver safe, dependable energy across the region.

By PR Newswire

Carku

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TagTag:
Carku Global Sources Innovation Award Portable power station

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