Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Candy Brings Smart Living to Manila

August 31, 2025 | 13:32
(0) user say
Italian appliances now speak Tagalog and fit condo kitchens like espresso shots

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Candy, a global home appliance brand from Italy, officially announces its entry into the Philippines. Guided by the philosophy of "Smart, Efficient, Simple," Candy aims to deliver a fresh lifestyle experience tailored to Filipino consumers. The brand will first launch its water heater line, before gradually expanding into other categories such as washing machines and refrigerators—becoming a true "partner in simplifying life" for Filipino families.

Founded in 1945, Candy became well-known for introducing the very first Italian washing machine. Since the 1950s, the brand has expanded worldwide through continuous innovation and strategic growth. Today, Candy offers a wide range of appliances—from washing machines and dishwashers to refrigerators and ovens—serving millions of households across the globe. With nearly 80 years of expertise, a strong Italian design heritage, intuitive smart features, and high-quality manufacturing, Candy has established itself as a benchmark for innovation in the home appliance industry.

At the heart of Candy's brand promise is "Ready to Live"—a belief that life is meant to be fully experienced. Candy focuses on convenience as its core value: offering high-quality appliances at reasonable prices to help consumers reduce daily hassles and frustrations, so they can spend more time on what is really important. From smart interactive functions like mobile app remote control, to energy-efficient designs and simple, user-friendly operations, every Candy product is built around solving real-life needs.

As it enters the Philippine market, Candy combines its global strengths with an understanding of local lifestyles and household needs. The brand's first introduction—its water heater range—offers safe, energy-saving, hygienic, and comfortable solutions for Filipino homes. More product categories will follow, extending Candy's mission of making modern living more accessible.

With its commitment to smart efficiency, easy usability, and elegant design, Candy looks forward to bringing Filipino families not just appliances, but a more convenient and enjoyable way of life.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CandyOfficialPH

By PR Newswire

CANDY Philippines

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Candy manila

Related Contents

Manila becomes a new check-in destination for Vietnamese youth

Manila becomes a new check-in destination for Vietnamese youth

Vietjet launches daily Manila flights to celebrate year-end festive peak season

Vietjet launches daily Manila flights to celebrate year-end festive peak season

Hoskar night premium networking event in Manila - it's showtime in the Philippines on 13 november

Hoskar night premium networking event in Manila - it's showtime in the Philippines on 13 november

Thousands evacuated after Taal volcano in Philippines erupts

Thousands evacuated after Taal volcano in Philippines erupts

Evacuations in Philippines as Typhoon Kammuri affects SEA Games events

Evacuations in Philippines as Typhoon Kammuri affects SEA Games events

US warns travellers over security at Manila airport

US warns travellers over security at Manila airport

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020