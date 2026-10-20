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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Budget Direct expands insurance customer service operations to Adelaide

October 20, 2026 | 14:42
(0) user say
Financial provider Budget Direct established a operations center in Adelaide, expanding customer support coverage across South Australia through parent underwriter Auto & General.

ADELAIDE, Australia, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Budget Direct, Australia's most awarded insurer, underwritten by leading insurance group Auto & General, today started serving customers from Adelaide, marking a significant investment in South Australia.

A new facility in the CBD, commencing operations today, will initially house a dedicated service team of approximately 50 staff, focused on providing great customer service. This team will support all Auto & General policies, including Budget Direct customers and valued partner brands.

In early 2027, the business will continue to grow and move to a permanent site with capacity for up to 300 employees.

Adam Crane, CEO Insurance Australia at Auto & General, emphasised the strategic importance of this expansion. "Opening our new office in Adelaide is a clear demonstration of our commitment to our customers in South Australia and across the country," said Mr Crane.

"We're thrilled to be investing in the local economy, creating valuable, long-term job opportunities, and contributing to Adelaide's future growth. This move allows us to enhance our service capabilities and deepen our connection with the community."

Relocating to Adelaide to lead the establishment of this new team is Ashley Wright, General Manager for the South Australian operations. "It's an exciting time to be in Adelaide, building a fantastic new team that will play a vital role in delivering outstanding service to our customers," said Mr Wright.

"Our focus is on providing a seamless and supportive experience for policyholders, and I am particularly proud to be connecting with local talent and creating new career pathways here in South Australia."

This expansion underscores Budget Direct's dedication to its growing customer base and its ongoing efforts to provide employment opportunities within Australia.

The new office is testament to the company's long-term vision and belief in the potential of Adelaide to support its national operations.

By PR Newswire


Auto & General
Budget Direct

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