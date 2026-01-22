BE International Wins Functional Foods Awards

BANGKOK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BE International has achieved a spectacular triple victory at the Functional Foods for Wellness Awards 2026 ceremony, held on 20th January 2026 at the Pullman Bangkok King Power in Bangkok, Thailand. The company was honoured with three prestigious accolades for its flagship BElixz series, recognising SHIRUTO, LIVCORE, and I-VXION as category leaders. This achievement underscores BE International's commitment to its 2026 motto, "BE BOLD & GLOBAL", and its enduring mission to go "Beyond Eternity" by delivering world-class wellness solutions.

2026 Award-Winning Excellence: The BElixz Series

The Functional Foods for Wellness Awards honour products that demonstrate exceptional efficacy, innovation, and quality in the health industry. This year, three of our star performers from the BElixz series have been crowned champions in their respective categories.

BElixz SHIRUTO: Annual Immune Function Product Award

Staying Resilient in a World of Constant Exposure

Winner of the Annual Immune Function Product Award, BElixz SHIRUTO is the answer to a world where exposure to viruses and environmental stressors is unavoidable.

Rather than simply "boosting" immunity, what the body needs is balance—an immune system that is alert, responsive, and well-coordinated. BElixz SHIRUTO is an immune-support health food from Japan designed for daily use. Its efficacy lies in its hero ingredient:

IP-PA1, a patented fermented wheat extract extensively studied by Professor Hiroyuki Inagawa (PhD.) and developed through a unique cultivation process patented in over 10 countries.

Together with Beta-glucan and Vitamin C, SHIRUTO activates macrophages and strengthens communication between immune cells. This ensures the immune response remains strong without becoming overstimulated. By supporting both innate (fast-acting) and adaptive (memory-based) immunity, SHIRUTO helps your immune system stay coordinated and ready to handle daily challenges.

BElixz I-VXION: Annual Vision & Eye Health Product Award

Caring for Eyes in a Screen-Centric Lifestyle

Recognized with the Annual Vision & Eye Health Product Award, BElixz I-VXION addresses one of the most defining features of modern life: digital exposure.

Work, education, and entertainment now revolve around screens, leading to visual fatigue and eye discomfort across all age groups. BElixz I-VXION is crafted according to Japanese quality standards and features three key ingredients:

Marigold Extract: Internationally patented, supplying Lutein and Zeaxanthin in a golden 5:1 ratio enhanced with Meso-Zeaxanthin.

Maqui Berry Extract: Rich in Delphinidin.

Black Currant Extract: Containing Anthocyanins.

This formulation delivers 5 key eye benefits: protecting against blue light, improving tear production, enhancing overall blood flow around the eyes, maintaining healthy ocular pressure, and improving the field of vision. Whether for professionals, students, or seniors, I-VXION supports the eyes from within—helping them stay focused and comfortable in today's visually demanding world.

BElixz LIVCORE: Annual Liver Health Product Award

Supporting the Body's Detoxification Core

Securing the Annual Liver Health Product Award, BElixz LIVCORE provides essential care for the body's hardest-working organ.

Modern diets, late nights, and processed foods place significant demands on the liver. Often called the "silent organ," the liver works continuously to support detoxification and metabolism, yet its health is frequently overlooked. BElixz LIVCORE is a five-ingredient liver support formula designed to complement daily wellness routines.

It features ingredients carefully sourced from trusted international origins, including Broccoli Seed Extract, Milk Thistle Extract, Artichoke Extract, Turmeric Extract, and French Oakwood Extract. These work synergistically to:

Support natural detoxification processes.

Help remove toxins and waste products.

Provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory support.

Energise the liver to continue its essential detox functions.

Rather than short-term "cleanses," LIVCORE encourages consistent, gentle liver care that fits into everyday life.

A Holistic Approach to Being Bold & Global

Immunity, vision, and liver health may seem unrelated, but in modern life, they are deeply connected. When these systems work in harmony, the body is better equipped to handle both internal and external stressors.

By supporting the body from multiple angles, BElixz SHIRUTO, I-VXION, and LIVCORE form a practical, lifestyle-relevant wellness trio for today's world. Modern wellness isn't about perfection—it's about consistency. With the right daily support, staying well becomes part of life, not a reaction to it.

As we celebrate these achievements, BE International remains dedicated to empowering you to BE BOLD in your wellness journey and take your health GLOBAL.