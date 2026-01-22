MILESEEY Debuts GeneSonic Pro at PGA Show

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MILESEEY Golf today announced the official launch of GeneSonic Pro, the World's First Golf Speaker & Detachable GPS Handheld All-in-One, unveiled at the PGA Show 2026 in Orlando, Florida.

The Mileseey GeneSonic Pro represents a significant milestone for MILESEEY Golf, signaling the brand's evolution beyond rangefinders and into a broader category of integrated golf technology. As announced at the launch event, the company set a clear direction: "It's time to raise the standard and play a smarter game of golf."

Built-In GPS, No Phone Required.

Mileseey GeneSonic Pro integrates independent GPS guidance and high-performance audio into a single, purpose-built on-course system. Its detachable GPS handheld is engineered with a fully integrated design, allowing golfers to access precise yardages without dependence on a smartphone, mobile signal, or paid subscription. The system comes preloaded with more than 43,000 global courses, displayed on a 3-inch color touchscreen, and supports one-tap voice yardage announcements.

Powerful Audio. Rock-Solid Mounting.

Audio performance is driven by a 40W dual-band speaker architecture, delivering clear, balanced sound with strong on-course presence. Stereo pairing enables multiple GeneSonic Pro units to connect for expanded audio coverage. For secure mounting, GeneSonic Pro's proprietary Quad-MagLock Technology employs four high-strength integrated magnets, providing 126 Newtons (28 lbs) of holding force to ensure stability throughout the round.

All-Day Battery. Built for the Course.

Designed for extended play, GeneSonic Pro delivers up to three full 18-hole rounds or 15 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. The device supports 30W PD fast charging and can function as an emergency power source for mobile devices. Built for all-weather performance, GeneSonic Pro features an IP67-rated enclosure and three sound modes to adapt to different playing environments.

Mileseey GeneSonic Pro is available for purchase beginning January 21, 2026, through MILESEEY Golf's official website, with a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $299.99.

Shape the Future of Smart Golfing

Looking ahead, MILESEEY Golf's ambitions extend well beyond rangefinders. GeneSonic Pro represents the first step in a broader evolution of the brand's connected golf product lineup. As the team stated at the launch, "We're not chasing the top. We're building it."

MILESEEY GOLF — See Beyond Limits.

For more information, visit:

https://mileseeygolf.com/products/mileseey-genesonic-pro-detachable-gps-speaker

Social Media: @MileseeyGolf (YouTube / Facebook / TikTok / Instagram)