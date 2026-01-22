MILESEEY Debuts GeneSonic Pro at PGA Show

The golf technology company introduced what it claims as the industry's first speaker system featuring an integrated detachable GPS device, combining audio entertainment with course navigation.
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MILESEEY Golf today announced the official launch of GeneSonic Pro, the World's First Golf Speaker & Detachable GPS Handheld All-in-One, unveiled at the PGA Show 2026 in Orlando, Florida.
The Mileseey GeneSonic Pro represents a significant milestone for MILESEEY Golf, signaling the brand's evolution beyond rangefinders and into a broader category of integrated golf technology. As announced at the launch event, the company set a clear direction: "It's time to raise the standard and play a smarter game of golf."
Built-In GPS, No Phone Required.
Mileseey GeneSonic Pro integrates independent GPS guidance and high-performance audio into a single, purpose-built on-course system. Its detachable GPS handheld is engineered with a fully integrated design, allowing golfers to access precise yardages without dependence on a smartphone, mobile signal, or paid subscription. The system comes preloaded with more than 43,000 global courses, displayed on a 3-inch color touchscreen, and supports one-tap voice yardage announcements.
Powerful Audio. Rock-Solid Mounting.
Audio performance is driven by a 40W dual-band speaker architecture, delivering clear, balanced sound with strong on-course presence. Stereo pairing enables multiple GeneSonic Pro units to connect for expanded audio coverage. For secure mounting, GeneSonic Pro's proprietary Quad-MagLock Technology employs four high-strength integrated magnets, providing 126 Newtons (28 lbs) of holding force to ensure stability throughout the round.
All-Day Battery. Built for the Course.
Designed for extended play, GeneSonic Pro delivers up to three full 18-hole rounds or 15 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. The device supports 30W PD fast charging and can function as an emergency power source for mobile devices. Built for all-weather performance, GeneSonic Pro features an IP67-rated enclosure and three sound modes to adapt to different playing environments.
Mileseey GeneSonic Pro is available for purchase beginning January 21, 2026, through MILESEEY Golf's official website, with a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $299.99.
Shape the Future of Smart Golfing
Looking ahead, MILESEEY Golf's ambitions extend well beyond rangefinders. GeneSonic Pro represents the first step in a broader evolution of the brand's connected golf product lineup. As the team stated at the launch, "We're not chasing the top. We're building it."
MILESEEY GOLF — See Beyond Limits.
https://mileseeygolf.com/products/mileseey-genesonic-pro-detachable-gps-speaker
Social Media: @MileseeyGolf (YouTube / Facebook / TikTok / Instagram)
Mileseey Technology (US) Inc.