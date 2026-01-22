Shaklee Names New Taiwan President

MIAMI and TAIPEI, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaklee, a global leader in health and wellness, today announced the appointment of Scarlett Su as President of Shaklee Taiwan, effective immediately.

Scarlet brings extensive leadership experience in the direct selling and wellness industries, with a strong track record of driving sustainable growth through high-performance team culture, innovative social media strategies, and community-focused marketing initiatives. She has spent over 30 years helping build and scale successful local brands, including more than a decade in senior leadership roles at Amway, and most recently serving in a leadership capacity at LifeWave.

"Scarlett is a dynamic leader with a clear vision for engaging audiences and strengthening community connections," said Paul Haacke, Vice President, International at Shaklee. "We are confident that her experience, energy, and forward-thinking approach will help accelerate our momentum and expand our impact in the Taiwan market."

As President of Shaklee Taiwan, Scarlett will focus on operational excellence, talent development, and expanding the organization's presence through modern digital platforms and meaningful community engagement.

"I am honored to join Shaklee as the company enters its 70th year," said Scarlett Su. "Shaklee is a true pioneer in the wellness industry, known for its uncompromising product quality and long-term commitment to science-based health solutions. Shaklee is the fastest growing company of its size and tenure in North America and I am excited about the opportunity to work with our Taiwan partners to build deeper relationships with our community, tell Shaklee's story in new and engaging ways, and drive sustainable long-term growth."