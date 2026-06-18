Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Baseload Power Taiwan and CPC sign MoU to accelerate geothermal development in Taiwan

June 18, 2026 | 14:18
(0) user say
Baseload Power Taiwan and Taiwan's state-owned CPC Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to accelerate geothermal development in Taiwan, combining CPC's local expertise with Baseload's geothermal capabilities.

STOCKHOLM, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseload Power Taiwan and CPC Corporation, Taiwan (CPC), the state-owned energy company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to accelerate geothermal development in Taiwan. By combining CPC's local expertise and resources with Baseload's international geothermal experience, the parties will explore opportunities to develop geothermal projects across Taiwan, beginning with the Tuchang geothermal project in Yilan County.

Under the MOU, the parties will cooperate on resource evaluation, technical collaboration, due diligence, feasibility studies, and commercial discussions related to geothermal development. The agreement also includes exploring future joint investment structures that could support the growth of geothermal projects across Taiwan.

Taiwan possesses significant geothermal potential and has identified geothermal energy as an important component of its energy transition. By bringing together local and international expertise, the collaboration aims to support the development of reliable, domestically produced renewable energy while contributing to Taiwan's long-term energy security and decarbonization goals.

Baseload Power Taiwan has been active in Taiwan since 2019 and is currently advancing geothermal projects in several regions across the country. As part of the Baseload group, the company leverages experience from geothermal development and operations in multiple markets, including Japan, Iceland, and the United States.

Alexander Helling, CEO of Baseload Capital, said:

"Taiwan has some of the strongest geothermal potential in Asia and a clear ambition to expand renewable energy. Through this collaboration with CPC, we are bringing together complementary expertise to help unlock that potential. We see this as an important step not only for the Tuchang project, but for the long-term growth of Taiwan's geothermal sector."

The MOU serves as a framework for further evaluation and collaboration and reflects the shared ambition of both parties to explore scalable pathways for geothermal development in Taiwan.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

By PR Newswire

Baseload Capital Sweden AB

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Baseload Power Taiwan CPC Geothermal development Taiwan CPC Corporation Taiwan

Related Contents

Norfund invests $4 million in Vietnam plastics recycling

Norfund invests $4 million in Vietnam plastics recycling

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Gesynta Pharma reaches 50% patient enrollment milestone in Phase 2 endometriosis trial

Gesynta Pharma reaches 50% patient enrollment milestone in Phase 2 endometriosis trial

Clarivate releases Journal Citation Reports 2026 advancing transparent journal evaluation

Clarivate releases Journal Citation Reports 2026 advancing transparent journal evaluation

IR launches Iris for HPE Nonstop with AI-powered observability for mission-critical infrastructure

IR launches Iris for HPE Nonstop with AI-powered observability for mission-critical infrastructure

Sieyuan Electric advances renewable power systems with integrated energy storage solutions

Sieyuan Electric advances renewable power systems with integrated energy storage solutions

Giga launches gigaFLEX+ youth plan with unlimited AI access and 800GB regional 5G data

Giga launches gigaFLEX+ youth plan with unlimited AI access and 800GB regional 5G data

PMET signs MoU with Mitsui and MWCC to advance on-site lithium refining in Quebec

PMET signs MoU with Mitsui and MWCC to advance on-site lithium refining in Quebec

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Alibaba Cloud launches France cloud region with two availability zones and agentic AI services

Alibaba Cloud launches France cloud region with two availability zones and agentic AI services

Vingroup rises 11 places to rank 26th in Fortune Southeast Asia 500

Vingroup rises 11 places to rank 26th in Fortune Southeast Asia 500

Gesynta Pharma reaches 50% patient enrollment milestone in Phase 2 endometriosis trial

Gesynta Pharma reaches 50% patient enrollment milestone in Phase 2 endometriosis trial

Clarivate releases Journal Citation Reports 2026 advancing transparent journal evaluation

Clarivate releases Journal Citation Reports 2026 advancing transparent journal evaluation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020