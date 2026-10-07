SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 October 2026 – Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announces that it will participate as a Platinum Partner at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2026 (hereinafter “ITAP”), taking place from 21 – 22 October 2026, at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Azbil showcases industrial automation technologies at ITAP 2026 in Singapore

Leveraging HANNOVER MESSE’s expertise, ITAP 2026 is jointly organized by Deutsche Messe and the Singapore Manufacturing Federation. Under the theme “Transform Tomorrow Today,” this year’s edition addresses a critical shift across regional manufacturing: accelerating the adoption and commercial deployment of digital technologies to drive productivity, resilience, and sustainable growth.

At ITAP, Azbil will showcase its theme, “Automation Solutions Driving Evolution and Co-Creation,” demonstrating how its solutions help customers turn operational data into actionable insights, optimize performance, and address evolving industry challenges. As a trusted automation partner, Azbil looks forward to engaging with manufacturers, facility operators, and industry stakeholders to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships, and explore new opportunities for innovation.

Guided by its Purpose, “Expanding Technological Frontiers, Unlocking Human Potential,” Azbil will continue to create new value through its advanced measurement, control, and automation technologies and through co-creation with customers and partners, contributing to more reliable, efficient, and sustainable industrial operations.

Registration:https://industrial-transformation.com/

For details, please visit the following website.

https://www.azbil.com/corporate/seminar/back_index.html