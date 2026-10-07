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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Azbil showcases industrial automation technologies at ITAP 2026 in Singapore

October 07, 2026 | 09:00
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Automation provider Azbil Corporation confirmed its platinum partnership at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2026, presenting smart manufacturing and energy management technologies across regional industrial sectors.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 October 2026 – Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announces that it will participate as a Platinum Partner at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2026 (hereinafter “ITAP”), taking place from 21 – 22 October 2026, at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Azbil showcases industrial automation technologies at ITAP 2026 in Singapore
Azbil showcases industrial automation technologies at ITAP 2026 in Singapore

Leveraging HANNOVER MESSE’s expertise, ITAP 2026 is jointly organized by Deutsche Messe and the Singapore Manufacturing Federation. Under the theme “Transform Tomorrow Today,” this year’s edition addresses a critical shift across regional manufacturing: accelerating the adoption and commercial deployment of digital technologies to drive productivity, resilience, and sustainable growth.

At ITAP, Azbil will showcase its theme, “Automation Solutions Driving Evolution and Co-Creation,” demonstrating how its solutions help customers turn operational data into actionable insights, optimize performance, and address evolving industry challenges. As a trusted automation partner, Azbil looks forward to engaging with manufacturers, facility operators, and industry stakeholders to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships, and explore new opportunities for innovation.

Guided by its Purpose, “Expanding Technological Frontiers, Unlocking Human Potential,” Azbil will continue to create new value through its advanced measurement, control, and automation technologies and through co-creation with customers and partners, contributing to more reliable, efficient, and sustainable industrial operations.

Azbil showcases industrial automation technologies at ITAP 2026 in Singapore

Registration:https://industrial-transformation.com/

For details, please visit the following website.

https://www.azbil.com/corporate/seminar/back_index.html

By Azbil Corporation

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Azbil industrial automation technologies ITAP 2026

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