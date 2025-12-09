Corporate

Autocrypt releases post-quantum PKI product for automotive OEMs

December 09, 2025 | 10:41
(0) user say
Autocrypt has announced the release of its post-quantum PKI product, pioneering PQC-enabled security solutions for automotive manufacturers globally.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading automotive cybersecurity solutions provider AUTOCRYPT announced on December 8, 2025, the launch of "AutoCrypt PKI-Vehicles," a new next-generation Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) solution supporting ML-DSA, a post-quantum digital signature algorithm. With its announcement, Autocrypt is among the early leaders to commercialize ML-DSA-enabled PKI that can be applied to automotive systems and OEM-specific environments.

The product launch arrives at a critical time as many global industries prepare for the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards for post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and evolving security challenges posed by emerging quantum computing technologies.

Autocrypt's new product supports ML-DSA, and is among the first to be ready for real-world issuance under this certificate framework across automotive environments. ML-DSA was selected by NIST as part of the FIPS 204 Post-Quantum Digital Signature Standard in 2024, and is considered widely as the global cryptographic baseline. The company is affirming its position as a standard-ready security provider for automotive companies who seek to be future-ready.

"The automotive industry is facing an unprecedented shift in cybersecurity," said Seokwoo Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Autocrypt. "Quantum computing is redefining the threat landscape, and the industry must act now to future-proof all vehicles. By bringing this product to automotive manufacturers and suppliers, we are optimizing the process of post-quantum adoption without disrupting existing infrastructure. This launch is the beginning of a new standard for quantum-safe automotive cybersecurity."

AUTOCRYPT plans on showing its future-proof solutions, including AutoCrypt PKI-Vehicles at the 2026 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 6-9. Meetings are available by reservation only. To learn more, visit autocrypt.io.

By PR Newswire

AUTOCRYPT

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Autocrypt PKI product AutoCrypt PKI-Vehicles

TOYO Co acquires remaining 24.99% stake in TOYO Solar

TOYO Co acquires remaining 24.99% stake in TOYO Solar

Locksley raises oversubscribed A$17m to accelerate US mine-to-market strategy

Locksley raises oversubscribed A$17m to accelerate US mine-to-market strategy

CTK launches California OTC facility for global K-beauty expansion

CTK launches California OTC facility for global K-beauty expansion

YY Group appoints Eli Yu as Chief Product Officer

YY Group appoints Eli Yu as Chief Product Officer

WELLCAMP launches rapid-deployment container houses at global exhibitions

WELLCAMP launches rapid-deployment container houses at global exhibitions

