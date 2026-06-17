Apptio launches Conversational Insights and AI capabilities to manage technology spend

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Apptio, an IBM Company (NYSE: IBM), announced significant updates to its solution suite—including the launch of its Conversational Insights, currently in preview, and new capabilities for hybrid IT cost management and cloud optimization—designed to turn technology investment into measurable business outcomes and establish best practices for the financial governance for AI in a time of record infrastructure investments. The new capabilities are designed to specifically strengthen Apptio's Financial Intelligence Layer that connects cost, consumption, value, and action across all spending and operational data within the enterprise.

As businesses rush to capitalize on AI, "global IT spending is poised to reach $6.15 trillion in 2026, up 10.8% from 2025", according to the latest forecast by Gartner®[1] to meet these demands. This rapid investment in AI within already complex hybrid IT environments is creating significant financial blind spots, making it nearly impossible to connect AI-driven costs to business value.

At the same time, executives are being asked to justify the value of massive AI expenditures they cannot fully see or track. Apptio's 2026 Technology Investment Management Report found that 90% of leaders surveyed say ROI uncertainty impacts their tech investment decisions. To overcome this, organizations must unify financial and operational data across their technology estate, moving from siloed tools to a single source of truth for all technology investments.

"Technology is no longer a cost center; it is the engine of modern business," said Bill Lobig, Vice President Apptio. "This reality demands a shift from reactive reporting to proactive, real-time monitoring of spend. With the introduction of our new AI-infused capabilities, we are providing the automated, real-time insights leaders need to manage the complexity of hybrid IT to help ensure their technology investments become their greatest competitive advantage."

Conversational Insights: Powering the Financial Intelligence Layer

To address this challenge, Apptio is launching Conversational Insights, an enterprise-grade conversational interface with AI embedded across the company's entire solutions portfolio. Built with Technology Business Management (TBM) principles in mind, the new interface is designed to connect financial, operational and business data across systems in order to help leaders better manage IT costs, optimize cloud spending and align strategic portfolios.

This natural language AI interface allows stakeholders to ask plain-language questions about project status, resource allocation, and financial performance and get immediate, data-backed answers. By providing easy-to-understand insights into cloud spend, Conversational Insights empowers users –– across technical abilities––with a FinOps approach to making informed decisions about IT investments, to ultimately meet financial targets.

Unlike generic, bolt-on AI tools, Apptio's Conversational Insights is natively embedded within the Apptio platform and across the solutions portfolio. This purpose-built architecture delivers enterprise-grade governance by automatically inheriting and enforcing all existing user permissions, ensuring authorized data access for organizations with the strictest requirements, including government, financial services, and healthcare.

"Many organizations still have limited visibility into their AI investments. Organizations need a natural language conversational tool powered by AI to gain better insight into their technology spend and can directly connect costs to measurable business outcomes," said Jevin Jensen, research vice president, IDC. "This replaces guesswork with financial intelligence and allows IT and business leaders to operate from a shared perspective."

End-to-End Visibility: New Capabilities in Cost Modeling and Forecasting

While the Conversational Insights provides the interface, its intelligence is only as powerful as the data it sits on. Simultaneously, Apptio is launching foundational enhancements that feed the AI engine with more comprehensive data from across the hybrid landscape.

Other key updates that feed this Financial Intelligence Layer include:

IBM Apptio Data Center Total Cost of Ownership (TCO): This new capability helps embed financial governance as organizations scale AI infrastructure readiness, connecting the cost, capacity, and constraints of today's enterprise data center footprint like rack space, cooling, and power. By bridging facility and operational data in a single model, leaders can drill into unit economics, quantify available headroom, and gain the insights needed for a comprehensive cost breakdown by department and identify where there's capacity for further data center investment.

IBMCloudability Intelligent Forecasting: Integrating IBM's watsonx.ai, this feature uses advanced machine learning models to automatically generate spend forecasts to help improve budgeting accuracy. Its built-in outlier detection is built to remove anomalies, giving FinOps teams a more comprehensive view of future cloud spend to improve budget accuracy.

Cloudability Advanced Containers: Powered by Kubecost, this add-on solution brings advancedreal-time, container-level cost visibility and savings insights directly into Cloudability. Cloudability Advanced Containers is infrastructure agnostic, allowing you to build real-time visibility into your containerized workloads across any infrastructure type. By integrating granular Kubernetes costs management capabilities directly into Cloudability, DevOps teams can see the cost impact of their work as it happens at the container level, building cost visibility and responsibility directly into the development process.

With AI as the engine, this unified approach transforms technology from a cost center into a strategic business advantage, enabling collaborative, data-driven decisions that optimize investments to maximize business impact.

Conversational Insights is now available in preview and is expected to be generally available in 2026, with Cloudability Intelligent Forecasting and Data Center TCO generally available in Q2 2026. To learn more about Conversational Insights and how Apptio is transforming TBM for the AI era, visit: https://www.apptio.com/innovation-hub/.

[1] Gartner Press Release, Gartner Forecasts Worldwide IT Spending to Grow 10.8% in 2026, Totaling $6.15 Trillion, February 3, 2026