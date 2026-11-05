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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Antigua Receives 20 Zeekr Electric Vehicles for Commonwealth Summit

November 05, 2026 | 15:10
(0) user say
The Government of Antigua and Barbuda accepted 20 Zeekr 7X electric vehicles from Geely Motors for official transport during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua and Barbuda, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has formally received 20 Zeekr 7X electric vehicles from Geely Motors for use as official vehicles during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026. The vehicles, provided under a sponsorship arrangement, arrived at St. John's Harbour on 1 November 2026 and were formally handed over on Monday, 2 November, at Camp Blizzard.

The handover was attended by Hon. E.P. Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Immigration of Antigua and Barbuda and Chair of the CHOGM 2026 Taskforce; Her Excellency Jiang Wei, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Antigua and Barbuda; and Bao Huanke (Echo), Marketing Representative of Geely Motors (Mexico).

"On behalf of the Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Gaston Browne, and the people of Antigua and Barbuda, I wish to thank Geely Motors for providing these transport solutions in support of CHOGM 2026," Minister Greene said. "It is also my hope that the benefits of this partnership will be felt on our roads long after CHOGM."

The Minister also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Embassy of the People's Republic of China for its support in facilitating the partnership.

Ambassador Jiang said China was honoured to support Antigua and Barbuda's hosting of CHOGM, as it had for the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) and the General Assembly of the Organization of American States. "We hope that this fleet provided by Geely will make a tangible contribution to Antigua and Barbuda's successful hosting of the upcoming Commonwealth Meeting," she said.

Speaking on behalf of Geely Motors, Bao thanked the Government for its trust, support and partnership, and expressed the company's hope that the initiative would lead to further opportunities to expand electric-vehicle options in Antigua and Barbuda.

The initiative follows Minister Greene's mandate for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Immigration to pursue sustainable transport solutions for CHOGM 2026. The partnership was secured by the Embassy of Antigua and Barbuda to the United Arab Emirates and coordinated by His Excellency Theon Ali, the Embassy's Deputy Head of Mission, who also serves as Ambassador to the State of Qatar and non-resident Ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic. Ambassador Ali worked closely with the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in St. John's and Ministry headquarters to bring the partnership to fruition.

The 20 electric vehicles strengthen the Government's official delegation transport capacity for CHOGM 2026 while supporting Antigua and Barbuda's broader interest in sustainable, lower-emission transportation.

By PR Newswire

The Embassy of Antigua and Barbuda to the United Arab Emirates

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TagTag:
Antigua Zeekr Electric Vehicles Commonwealth Summit

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