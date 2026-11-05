Bakery China Autumn Reports 50 Percent International Buyer Growth

WUHAN, China, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th Bakery China Autumn, the ninth China Home Baking Show and the sixth Bakery China Summit took place Oct. 22–24 at the Wuhan International Expo Center. The events were co-organized by the China Association of Bakery & Confectionery Industry and Bakery China Exhibitions Co., Ltd.

Under the theme "From Trends to Practice," the events focused on profitability, new retail formats and sales channel development. It combined exhibits, conferences, competitions, shows, markets and festivals to expand the autumn exhibition's scale and differentiate its offering. Organizers also named Chengdu as host city for Bakery China Autumn 2027 to broaden the exhibition's market reach.

International Buyer Numbers Rise 50%

The exhibition attracted 100,000 visits from 65 countries and regions. International buyer numbers increased by 50%, with buyers representing six channels: chain stores, fresh snack retailers, independent bakeries, supermarket bakeries, industrial baking businesses and distributors. Exhibits featured healthy baking, regional specialty ingredients, frozen-to-fresh products, fresh snacks and premium chocolate.

"The baking industry is an important part of the food sector, with a responsibility to ensure food supply, meet evolving consumer needs and support the development of regional specialty foods," said Zhang Jiukui, president of the association. "We will continue to lead and serve the industry, support businesses and improve exhibition services through business matchmaking, technical exchange and talent development."

Turning Fresh Snack Trends Into Retail Practice

A supply chain showcase presented short-shelf-life fresh foods and store conversion solutions. The Fresh Snacks Innovation Competition showcased innovative products, while the White Paper on China's Fresh Snack Market (2026) was released during the event.

The fourth Business Matchmaking Event for Supermarket and Fresh Snack Decision-Makers connected channel buyers and suppliers to discuss product selection, contract manufacturing, distribution development and store conversion.

A practical workshop on fresh snack retail addressed loss management in short-shelf-life products, refinement of clean-label formulations and store layout. Participants also visited a production facility to learn about quality control and industrial production standards in the fresh food supply chain. Tours of fresh snack stores in Wuhan connected product displays and sourcing discussions with local retail practices.

Bakery China Summit Explores Market and Channel Trends

Bakery China Summit brought together discussions on market trends, channel innovation, industrial upgrading and store operations. Speakers examined the size of the bakery market and changes in channel structure, alongside growth drivers, product categories and risk signals in the fresh snack market. The summit also presented and discussed findings from the fresh snack market white paper.

Four sessions focused on sales channels, industrial baking, independent bakery operators and chain management. Discussions covered membership-based supermarkets and new retail models for fresh food, as well as collaboration between fresh snack businesses and upstream ingredient suppliers on technical development.

The China National Baking Skills Competition and bakery startup competition showcased industry skills and innovation. On-site matchmaking, combined with the iBakeryChina digital platform, enabled online and offline exchange and cooperation.

2027 Exhibition Schedule

Bakery China 2027: Asia Pacific's leading event:

May 17–20, National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Shanghai. Themed "Innovate Beyond • Premiere Fusion • Connect Globally," it is expected to cover 330,000 square meters, feature over 2,200 global brands and companies, and attract nearly 400,000 professional visits.

May 17–20, National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Shanghai. Themed "Innovate Beyond • Premiere Fusion • Connect Globally," it is expected to cover 330,000 square meters, feature over 2,200 global brands and companies, and attract nearly 400,000 professional visits. Bakery ASEAN 2027:ASEAN's largest dedicated bakery exhibition:

Aug. 26–28, Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo), Indonesia, supporting Chinese bakery brands' expansion into ASEAN markets.

Aug. 26–28, Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo), Indonesia, supporting Chinese bakery brands' expansion into ASEAN markets. Bakery China Autumn 2027 and China Home Baking Show 2027: China's largest professional bakery exhibition in the second half of the year:

Oct. 15–17, Chengdu Century City New International Convention & Exhibition Center, drawing on regional strengths to serve markets across China.

More information: www.bakerychina.com/en