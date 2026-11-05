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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Q-Ball Intelligence Launches With 235 Percent Investment Track Record

November 05, 2026 | 14:50
(0) user say
Technology firm Q-Ball Intelligence introduced its predictive research platform following nine years of real-world trading performance that generated a 235.19 percent return.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-Ball Intelligence today announces its launch as a new AI-native Predictive Intelligence venture, building on nearly two decades of research and practical applications dating back to 2007.

The company is developing a new generation of artificial intelligence capable of identifying emerging signals, recognising patterns and anticipating future developments moving beyond analysing what has happened to understanding what is likely to happen next.

The research behind Q-Ball has already been applied in practice. Between 17 February 2016 and 17 February 2025, a Q-Ball-informed investment portfolio delivered a cumulative return of 235.19%.

For comparison, the portfolio analysis shows returns of 129.86% for OMX Stockholm All-Share Gross Index (OMXSGI), representing the broader Swedish equity market, and 106.55% for OMX Stockholm 30 Index (OMXS30) over the same period. This represents an outperformance of 105.33 and 128.64 percentage points respectively.

The nine-year investment record provides a tangible example of the practical application of predictive research developed under the leadership of Assistant Professor Peter Majanen. It represents an actual investment portfolio record rather than a simulated backtest.

From analysing information to anticipating change

Most analytical systems are designed to process information, identify historical trends and explain developments that have already taken place.

Q-Ball is pursuing a different objective: recognising the signals and changing expectations that may reveal what comes next.

Its predictive methodology connects information, expectations, emerging patterns and momentum with potential catalysts and future outcomes. The objective is to translate complex information into structured, measurable forecasts.

The underlying research originated in 2007 and has evolved through nearly two decades of development and practical application. Q-Ball Intelligence represents the next stage: transforming this foundation into a scalable technology platform designed for international markets.

Building a new Predictive Intelligence platform

Q-Ball is developing an AI-native platform designed to identify relevant signals, assess emerging developments, generate structured forecasts and measure predictions against actual outcomes.

The company's approach places particular emphasis on understanding changes in expectations and behaviour, rather than relying exclusively on historical data and conventional trend analysis.

By combining predictive methodology with AI-driven analysis, Q-Ball aims to create technology that helps organisations and individuals anticipate change, assess opportunities and make better-informed decisions.

An important part of the development philosophy is accountability: predictions should be structured, time-stamped and evaluated against what actually happens. This creates a foundation for continuous measurement, refinement and learning.

Applications across multiple markets

Q-Ball Intelligence is developing its technology for institutional and commercial customers, with additional applications across financial markets, sports and gaming.

Initial areas of focus include:

Enterprise Predictive Intelligence helping organisations anticipate market developments, changing conditions, emerging risks and strategic opportunities.

Financial Markets developing predictive intelligence for equities and financial markets, identifying emerging patterns and assessing the probability of potential market developments.

Sports and Gaming applying predictive models to sporting outcomes, competitive environments and gaming-related markets.

The company is building these applications on a shared predictive foundation, extending its core intelligence capabilities across different markets and customer segments.

A new chapter for predictive intelligence

"Prediction is not about knowing the future. It is about understanding the present well enough to recognize what the future is beginning to become," says Peter Majanen, Founder and Chief Predictive Intelligence Architect.

Q-Ball Intelligence aims to establish Predictive Intelligence as a distinct category within the evolving AI landscape moving beyond systems that primarily describe the world towards technology designed to anticipate how it may change.

With research foundations dating back to 2007, the company now enters a new phase focused on technology development, commercialisation and international expansion.

Q-Ball Intelligence Predicting What Comes Next.

Website: www.qballintel.com

By PR Newswire

Q-Ball Intelligence

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TagTag:
Q-Ball Intelligence Predictive intelligence AI native platform

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