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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Alimentaria+Hostelco concludes most international edition

March 27, 2026 | 11:38
(0) user say
The Barcelona food and hospitality trade show wrapped up with record global participation from exhibitors and buyers.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading trade fair platform for the food, beverage, foodservice and hospitality equipment industry closes today with strong attendance and business results, in an edition marked by its highest-ever number of international exhibitors and significant participation of national and international buyers. The event, which celebrated Alimentaria's 50th anniversary, also stood out for the leading role of the Horeca sector and the promotion of product innovations and solutions for the industry.

During the four days of the show, nearly 109.600 professionals visited the event, 25% of them international, from 120 countries, mainly from USA, Europa and Latin America. Buyers and trade visitors were attracted by the wide range of offerings presented by more than 3,300 exhibiting companies, 1,200 of them from over 70 countries, in an event that promoted the internationalisation, business opportunities and competitiveness of strategic sectors of the Spanish economy.

In this sense, participating international companies accounted for 30% more than the previous edition, in 2024, with a 40% increase in exhibition space allocated to international presence. Europe, with Poland as a Country of Honour, together with Latin America and North America, concentrated a large part of this international representation.

In addition, during the four days of the event, more than 14,500 business meetings were held between participating companies and over 2,700 buyers and importers from 120 countries invited by the show.

Promotion of the Horeca channel and innovation

One of the most successful areas of this edition was the one dedicated to the Horeca channel, which, in line with the event's strategic commitment to food service and hospitality, grew this year by 40% bringing together more than 600 companies in the sector.

In this sense, new products and developments were once again at the heart of the event. The show became a showcase for pioneering proposals, particularly offering healthier solutions, with less environmental impact, as well as artificial intelligence applications aimed at increasingly personalised nutrition.

As a result of its collaboration with the Fundació Banc dels Aliments, Alimentaria + Hostelco, a hundred volunteers from the NGO will collect more than 20,000 kg of food and beverages donated by the exhibiting companies.

The next edition of Alimentaria+Hostelco will take place from 20 to 23 March 2028 at Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue.

By PR Newswire

Fira de Barcelona

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TagTag:
Alimentaria+Hostelco Barcelona food hospitality trade show

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