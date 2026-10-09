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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Air Liquide constructs air separation unit in New South Wales

October 09, 2026 | 16:19
(0) user say
Industrial gas supplier Air Liquide announced plans to build and operate a new air separation unit at its existing Fairfield facility located in Yennora.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Liquide announces a new investment to build and operate a new Air Separation Unit (ASU) and its related infrastructure at its existing Fairfield Facility located in Yennora, New South Wales - Australia. This will enhance local supply chain reliability for industrial and medical gases across Australia.

The new ASU will produce nitrogen and oxygen, critical gases to support the daily operations and long-term growth of key Australian sectors, including food and beverage processing, healthcare and medical facilities, mining and advanced manufacturing.

The ASU is expected to start-up in 2028.

Tim Kehoe, Managing Director of Air Liquide Pacific said: "Expanding our air gas capacity demonstrates Air Liquide's long-term commitment to fueling the growth of Australian industries with essential gases they depend on every day. With the new ASU in New South Wales, we are reinforcing our commitment to serving our customers and enhancing our supply chain resilience."

By PR Newswire

Air Liquide

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TagTag:
Air Liquide Industrial gas New South Wales

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