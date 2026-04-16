Adaptive ML names CMO and CRO for growth phase

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive ML, the company pioneering Enterprise Reinforcement Learning Operations and helping large organizations build, own, and continuously improve their own AI models, today announced the appointment of Marine Boulot as Chief Marketing Officer and Sam Jones as Chief Revenue Officer. The dual hire marks a significant milestone as the company moves from category creation to category ownership — translating its production-scale deployments at AT&T, Manulife, and Deloitte into lasting commercial leadership.

Together, Marine and Sam bring the marketing depth and revenue infrastructure Adaptive ML needs to define and own the Enterprise Reinforcement Learning category it pioneered.

Julien Launay, Co-founder and CEO: "Bringing Marine and Sam on board at the same time is a deliberate choice. This is the moment when category leadership is won or lost — when the revenue infrastructure you build and the narrative you establish determine who owns the space five years from now. Enterprise RL is not a future bet; it is happening in production, at scale, today. Marine and Sam have both done this before. We are building to lead."

Sam Jones, Chief Revenue Officer: "The companies I've been most proud to build are those where the product is genuinely ahead of the market's understanding of it. Adaptive ML is exactly that moment. My job is to build the commercial engine that matches what this engineering team has already delivered, and the ambition of where we're going."

Marine Boulot, Chief Marketing Officer: "Adaptive ML has the rarest of combinations: genuine technical depth, production deployments at scale, and a category that is still open. The work now is to make that story impossible to ignore, and I feel privileged to be part of this chapter."

Marine Boulot | Chief Marketing Officer

Marine brings over 20 years of experience leading brand, communications, and reputation strategy for international businesses. Having navigated complex, high-stakes environments at Palantir, Improbable, Altran, Veolia, and Technicolor, she has built and scaled global marketing functions through hypergrowth, IPO preparations, and significant M&A activity. Immersed in dual-use and frontier technologies throughout her career, she has developed the instincts to nurture complex stakeholder ecosystems while amplifying the vision of founders at the frontier of technology.

Sam Jones | Chief Revenue Officer

Sam brings over 15 years of enterprise revenue leadership, having architected go-to-market engines at some of the most recognizable names in developer-focused software. Most recently as Head of Enterprise Sales at Postman, he partnered directly with senior engineering and executive leadership at global enterprises to modernize how they build and deliver AI-driven infrastructure.

Before Postman, Sam scaled revenue organizations across North America and Europe, navigating the inflection from high-velocity growth to enterprise-grade operating models and contributing to multiple acquisitions in the process. His career is defined by a common thread: entering markets where the product is ahead of the commercial motion, and building the people, process, and structure to close that gap. That is precisely the mandate at Adaptive ML.

For more information, visit www.adaptive-ml.com



Left to right: Julien Launay, CEO; Marine Boulot, CMO; Sam Jones, CRO.