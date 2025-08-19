AAP, Google Partner on Digital News Growth

SYDNEY, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian Associated Press (AAP) will provide its fact-based news content to Google as part of a new partnership to help enhance the usefulness of results displayed in the Gemini app.

The newswire boasts a 90-year history of providing primary-source journalism and has a strong reputation for objectivity. That proven community standing means AAP's latest news will provide valuable and reliable content for use in Google's Gemini app.

This continues AAP's important partnership with Google which has included assistance with AAP's significant digital transformation.

"We are pleased to partner with Google to provide our journalism as a mechanism for ensuring timeliness and accuracy in the information that its products provide," AAP CEO Emma Cowdroy said.

"This is a strong endorsement of our reputation as a leading and trusted news media organisation."

Nic Hopkins, Google's Head of News Partnerships for Australia and New Zealand, said: "Google has partnered with AAP for several years on training journalists and investing in digital innovation. This new partnership with AAP will help deliver a feed of real-time information to enhance responses in the Gemini app and will assist Australians when they look for locally relevant up-to-date information."

AAP's content is produced by experienced journalists based across Australia and travelling abroad, created in an environment that is free from commercial and political influences. The nation's only independent newswire supplies articles, photography, video and fact-checking to hundreds of digital, broadcast and print outlets across Australia, including many in regional areas.