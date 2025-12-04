XPOVIO approved in Hong Kong for multiple myeloma and lymphoma indications

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biotech company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for autoimmune disease, solid tumors and hematological malignancies indications, today announced that the Department of Health, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has approved two supplemental New Drug Applications (sNDA) for XPOVIO® (selinexor): in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone (XVd) for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma (MM) who have received at least one prior therapy; and XPOVIO® as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (R/R DLBCL), not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from follicular lymphoma, after at least two lines of systemic therapy who are not eligible for haematopoietic cell transplant.

To date, XPOVIO® has been approved in Hong Kong for three indications. Previously, the XPOVIO® Xd regimen was approved in Hong Kong for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) in adult patients. The approval of the two additional indications will further expand its coverage of a broader patient population and provide survival benefits to more patients in need.

With a novel mechanism of action, XPOVIO® is the world's first approved orally-available, selective XPO1 inhibitor, which has already been approved in ten countries and regions in APAC, and has been included in the national insurance schemes in five of these markets (the mainland of China, Taiwan market, Australia, Singapore and South Korea). Moving forward, XPOVIO® is expected to receive public insurance coverage in more APAC markets.