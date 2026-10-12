Wulcea launches graphene heated jackets for winter apparel market

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wulcea, a graphene-heated apparel brand specializing in advanced warming technology, today introduced its next-generation heated jacket series powered by GrapheneNano™ Tech. Designed to reduce the need for heavy, bulky winter layers, the collection delivers a three-level adjustable heating experience for commuters, outdoor workers, and winter sports enthusiasts. "Everyone deserves to stay comfortably warm without sacrificing personal mobility," said John C, Founder of Wulcea.

Advancing Smart Heated Clothing with Three Core Upgrades

Traditional heated garments often rely on rigid wire heating elements that may contribute to uneven heating experiences, a stiff internal feel, and laundering limitations. Wulcea addresses these challenges by integrating proprietary GrapheneNano™ technology across its smart outerwear line.

This innovation delivers three key upgrades designed to enhance comfort, performance, and durability in heated apparel:

Flexible graphene heating elements deliver broader, more consistent warmth across key heating zones.

Far-infrared heating technology creates gentle, sun-like warmth for everyday winter comfort.

Flexible graphene heating elements are tested for durability and flexibility to support reliable long-term performance.

Enhanced Heating Performance and Certified Safety Standards

Every jacket in the line features 3-second rapid heating with three easily adjustable temperature settings for customized comfort. Powered by a high-capacity 18,400mAh portable fast-charging battery pack, the system provides up to 10 hours of continuous heat on the low setting, making it ideal for full-day outdoor activities and long commutes. Safety remains a central priority in Wulcea's product development. The jackets operate on a low-voltage 12V system equipped with NTC intelligent thermal control, which automatically halts heating when internal temperatures exceed 131°F (55°C). Engineered to meet applicable safety standards, the collection carries UL, FCC, and CE certifications for electrical and electromagnetic safety, alongside RoHS environmental compliance and UN38.3 battery transport safety protocols. Designed for different winter lifestyles, Wulcea's heated clothing collection includes hardshell jackets for outdoor activities and changing weather conditions, softshell styles for daily commuting, and heated vests for additional layering warmth. Across the collection, durable SBS zippers and hidden interior heating buttons provide functional convenience while maintaining a clean, understated design.

Tailored Models for Diverse Lifestyle Scenarios

Wulcea designed its flagship models to align with specific daily scenarios, user preferences, and winter lifestyle needs:

Men's Classic Graphene Heated Jacket (Hardshell): Engineered as a rugged protective layer for outdoor professionals, winter campers, ice fishing enthusiasts, and early-morning commuters. It combines a durable hardshell exterior with a soft insulated lining, featuring six targeted heat zones across the back neck, upper back, both lower waist areas, and front pocket areas. Whether clearing snowy driveways, waiting at icy transit stops, or spending long hours on outdoor job sites, slipping hands into the heated pockets offers quick warmth. Available in sizes S–5XL in Army Green, Black, Hunting Camo, Navy, and Dark Camo.

Women's Ski Heated Jacket (Color-Blocked): Blending alpine performance with modern urban styling for skiers, winter travelers, and daily city wear. Designed with a focus on key areas where many users seek additional warmth, including the arms and neck, six heating zones are strategically placed across the back neck, upper back, both upper arms, and front pocket areas. Whether carving down snowy ski slopes, enjoying outdoor holiday festivals, or walking through chilly downtown streets, it helps deliver targeted warmth while supporting comfortable movement in cold conditions. Available in sizes S–3XL in White, Pink red, Black, and Gray.

Making Advanced Heated Clothing More Accessible

By optimizing production processes and supply chain efficiencies, Wulcea helps make graphene-heated clothing more accessible to everyday consumers. Having served more than one million users globally, Wulcea continues to expand its presence in the smart apparel market, helping people stay active, warm, and comfortable wherever winter takes them.