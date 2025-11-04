Corporate

W&J unveils budget viscometer line for factory floor

November 04, 2025 | 12:16
(0) user say
The new series gives manufacturers in food, energy, and petrochemicals a unified standard for quality, combining lab-grade precision with industrial-scale efficiency.

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- W&J Instrument, a viscometer manufacturer specializing in industrial and laboratory measurement equipment, just launched its latest series of scalable and affordable viscometers. This lineup built to eliminate the costly disconnect between R&D labs and production floors. It's a direct response to the growing call for reliable viscosity control in sectors like food processing, pharmaceuticals, new energy, coatings, and petrochemicals.

With costs climbing and regulations getting stricter, getting a handle on viscosity has turned into a critical element for keeping products consistent. But plenty of manufacturers hit roadblocks when trying to apply lab findings to large-scale production, since those fancy R&D tools are often too pricey or tricky for everyday factory use. W&J's new viscometer series steps in to fix that, cutting down on waste and helping teams convert lab discoveries into real-world gains right on the assembly line.

Market Demand Fuels Innovation in Viscosity Measurement

Reports from Future Market Insights show the worldwide viscometer market gearing up for a steady climb of around 5%–7% CAGR up to 2030, thanks to more automation and the push for dependable material quality. Demand is particularly strong in petrochemical fluid analysis, food production, and ink and coating quality control, where accurate viscosity measurement reduces downtime and ensures compliance. Drawing on over 25 years in the game, W&J Instrument is tackling this head-on with OEM-customized viscometer options tailored for specific industry needs.

"We spoke with countless engineers and production managers. The engineers need data they can trust, while the managers need equipment that is reliable, efficient, and fits the budget," said Eunice, CEO of W&J Instrument. "Our goal was to end the compromises. These viscometers ensure that the innovation happening in the lab doesn't get lost in translation on its way to the customer."

Bridging Lab Precision with Line Performance

The core of W&J's strategy is a unified technology platform across its entire lineup, which includes Brookfield viscometers, lab viscometers, kinematic viscometers, and dial viscometers. This shared architecture means a petrochemical engineer can use a high-precision laboratory viscometer for fluid development and then deploy a system using the same core calibration on the production line for continuous monitoring. The result is a dramatic reduction in cross-instrument variation, saving time and improving throughput.

To create a complete quality workflow, W&J also provides essential calibration and measurement tools, including precision test weights, industrial scales, analytical lab balances, and moisture analyzers. All products are available with OEM customization, allowing customers to build an integrated and traceable measurement system across their entire operation.

Delivering Value Through Affordability and Customization

"Making this level of precision accessible is key," added Eunice. "We are providing the tools for small and mid-sized manufacturers to compete on a global scale. It comes back to our founding principle: good quality for survival, good faith for development."

Looking ahead, W&J is developing IoT capabilities for its instruments to provide real-time viscosity data, giving operators the insights needed to further optimize processes for smart manufacturing.

Website: www.weighinginstru.com

By PR Newswire

W&J Instrument Co., Ltd.

W&J Instrument viscometer line quality control viscosity measurement

