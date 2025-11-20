Waterdrop Inc to report Q3 2025 results

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) ("Waterdrop" or the "Company"), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

Waterdrop's management team will hold a conference call on December 3, 2025 at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: 1-412-317-6061 United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976 Hong Kong: 852-58081995 Mainland China: 4001-206115 Chinese Line (Mandarin) Entry Number: 7542307 English Interpretation Line (Listen-only Mode) Entry Number: 0716285

Participants can choose between the Chinese and the English interpretation lines. Please note that the English interpretation option will be in listen-only mode. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the Elite Entry Number to join the call.

Telephone replays will be accessible two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through December 10, 2025 by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658 International Toll: 1-412-317-0088 Chinese Line Access Code: 8770407 English Interpretation Line Access Code: 6961259

Additionally, live and archived webcasts of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.waterdrop-inc.com/.