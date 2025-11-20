Corporate

Waterdrop Inc to report Q3 2025 results

November 20, 2025 | 15:43
(0) user say
Waterdrop Inc will announce its third quarter 2025 financial results on December 3, 2025, detailing its latest performance.

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) ("Waterdrop" or the "Company"), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

Waterdrop's management team will hold a conference call on December 3, 2025 at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International:

1-412-317-6061

United States Toll Free:

1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963976

Hong Kong:

852-58081995

Mainland China:

4001-206115

Chinese Line (Mandarin) Entry Number:

7542307

English Interpretation Line (Listen-only Mode) Entry Number:

0716285

Participants can choose between the Chinese and the English interpretation lines. Please note that the English interpretation option will be in listen-only mode. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the Elite Entry Number to join the call.

Telephone replays will be accessible two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through December 10, 2025 by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:

1-855-669-9658

International Toll:

1-412-317-0088

Chinese Line Access Code:

8770407

English Interpretation Line Access Code:

6961259

Additionally, live and archived webcasts of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.waterdrop-inc.com/.

By PR Newswire

Waterdrop Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Waterdrop Inc Waterdrop Inc Q3 results Waterdrop Inc financial results

