Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Wahed, KraneShares debut KWIN sharia ETF

November 06, 2025 | 10:04
(0) user say
Wahed, KraneShares, is proud to introduce the KraneShares Wahed Alternative Income Index ETF.

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wahed, a global leader in Shariah-compliant digital investing, together with KraneShares, a specialist in innovative, research-driven exchange-traded funds (ETFs), is proud to introduce the KraneShares Wahed Alternative Income Index ETF (NYSE: KWIN). This fund is designed to offer investors an innovative and Shariah-compliant approach to generating alternative income.

Shariah Compliant Alternative Income Without Compromise

The Fund (KWIN) seeks to track the performance of the Wahed Shariah Alternative Income Index, an index specifically designed to comply with Islamic principles while providing an alternative income. Unlike conventional income funds that rely heavily on interest-bearing fixed-income securities, KWIN aims to generate returns through Shariah-compliant forward sale agreements. This structure enables the fund to pursue alternative income in a manner permitted under Shariah principles, while mitigating exposure to equity market risk.

"KWIN was created for investors who want to stay true to their faith while accessing alternative income-generating investment strategies," said Mohsin Siddiqui, Chief Executive Officer of Wahed. "We have combined rigorous Shariah screening with modern portfolio techniques to give Muslims and values-based investors a product that is both halal and competitive in today's markets."

Innovation in Islamic Alternative Income

Sukuk have been considered the default fixed-income option for Shariah-compliant investors. While they serve an important role, Sukuk are often illiquid, exhibit elevated price volatility and can be exposed to sovereign or corporate credit risk.

KWIN has been engineered as an alternative to clients seeking Shariah compliant alternative income by providing greater liquidity through an ETF format, offering daily tradability.

The forward sale agreements are effected using a combination of exchange-traded FLEX contracts, on Shariah-compliant stocks. The strategy is designed to provide a delta-neutral outcome*, meaning it is not sensitive to the direction of the underlying stock's price. KWIN aims to provide investors with a modern, efficient, and potentially more rewarding alternative to Sukuk, without compromising their faith-based principles.

Comprehensive Shariah Screening

The underlying index follows a two-step screening process to ensure all holdings are in compliance with Islamic principles as interpreted by Wahed's Shariah Team.

1. Business Activity Screen — Excludes companies whose primary business involves non-permissible sectors such as:

    • Conventional financial services (banks, insurance, interest-based lending)
    • Alcohol, pork products, tobacco
    • Gambling, gaming, and adult entertainment
    • Weapons manufacturing and other industries contrary to Islamic ethics

2. Financial Ratio Screen — Excludes companies with excessive debt or that derive more than 5% of their revenue from non-permissible activities.

All portfolio holdings are reviewed quarterly and monitored by Wahed's Shariah Team, ensuring continuous compliance.

A Partnership of Expertise

KWIN represents a strategic collaboration between Wahed, globally recognized for making halal investing accessible through its digital platforms and deep Shariah governance expertise, and KraneShares, known for delivering thematic, alternative, and non-traditional index-based strategies to investors worldwide.

"KWIN reflects our commitment to innovative alternative income solutions that leverage advanced capital markets strategies," said Jonathan Shelon, CFA, COO at KraneShares. "We are proud to integrate Wahed's global expertise and particular focus on the needs of Middle Eastern investors into KWIN, and to provide an alternative income stream that we believe will resonate in today's uncertain market environment."

*The Fund's strategy is designed to achieve a delta-neutral outcome, meaning that the overall portfolio is constructed so that small changes in the price of the underlying stocks have minimal impact on the Fund's value. However, a delta-neutral position does not eliminate all risk. The Fund remains subject to other risks, including larger price movements, changes in volatility, time decay, and other market factors. Investors may still experience losses, and there is no guarantee that the strategy will be successful in maintaining a delta-neutral position or in achieving its investment objectives.

By PR Newswire

Wahed

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Wahed KraneShares etfs

Related Contents

Why bitcoin’s recent crash may be more than it seems

Why bitcoin’s recent crash may be more than it seems

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Sino Jet pours mid-air tea ceremony at 40 000 ft

Sino Jet pours mid-air tea ceremony at 40 000 ft

RSPO pushes tech for small palm farmers

RSPO pushes tech for small palm farmers

EaseUS clones and upgrades PCs to Win 11 at once

EaseUS clones and upgrades PCs to Win 11 at once

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Sino Jet pours mid-air tea ceremony at 40 000 ft

Sino Jet pours mid-air tea ceremony at 40 000 ft

RSPO pushes tech for small palm farmers

RSPO pushes tech for small palm farmers

EaseUS clones and upgrades PCs to Win 11 at once

EaseUS clones and upgrades PCs to Win 11 at once

Wahed, KraneShares debut KWIN sharia ETF

Wahed, KraneShares debut KWIN sharia ETF

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020