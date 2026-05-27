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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Floatboat launches proactive agent operating system that runs work from calendar

May 27, 2026 | 14:35
(0) user say
Backed by Sequoia, Floatboat unveiled an AI agent OS that automates workflows directly from calendar events, removing the need for manual prompting.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Floatboat today announced the global launch of its proactive agent OS for calendar-driven work. Unlike traditional AI tools that wait for instructions, Floatboat automatically prepares meeting briefs, drafts follow-up emails, tracks deadlines, gathers relevant documents, and triggers recurring workflows based on calendar context. Users remain in control, with review and approval built into sensitive or high-impact actions. No continuous prompting. No copy-pasting between tabs.

FloatSchedule is the first core product built on the OS. It connects with Google Calendar, Notion Calendar, Lark, and other sources to turn scheduled events into automated agent workflows. Meeting prep, follow-ups, research, and routine tasks are handled proactively — before you even open the invite.

When a high-priority task is approaching and no action has been taken, Floatboat prepares the necessary context, drafts next steps, and surfaces them for review — without disrupting existing workflows.

"The next generation of AI won't wait in a chat box," said Bruce Tan, founder of Floatboat. "It will understand your schedule, prepare work before you ask, and help you follow through at the right moment."

This is just the beginning. FloatSchedule is the first of many proactive office agents running on the Floatboat OS — from project execution to client management to team coordination.

Floatboat is built for anyone whose schedule is chaos — busy professionals, managers juggling back-to-back meetings, consultants switching between clients, or anyone who knows that better time management means better results.

Experience the future of calendar-driven work. Try Floatboat for free at floatboat.ai.

By PR Newswire

Floatboat

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TagTag:
Floatboat Calendardriven work Automated workflows Meeting briefs

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