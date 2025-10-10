Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VT Markets 2025: AI Strategy Turbocharges Next Growth Chapter

October 10, 2025 | 15:59
(0) user say
Machine-learning pricing and risk engine cut latency forty per cent, giving fintech blogs VT Markets AI keywords and platform demo.

SYDNEY, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Markets, a leading multi-asset broker, announced plans to introduce an AI-powered growth strategy designed to elevate trading performance, strengthen client protection, and transform user experience. The strategy was revealed during the high-profile VT Markets Dubai Week Gala Night that brought together industry leaders, partners, and traders.

As financial markets become increasingly complex, VT Markets' upcoming AI integration aims to address key challenges for retail traders, including decision-making, risk management, and education. More than a technological upgrade, the strategy underscores the company's long-term commitment to its clients and the industry.

Ross Maxwell, Global Strategy Operations Lead shared: "We're harnessing AI to deliver sharper insights, faster execution, and smarter support - helping traders navigate market dynamics with confidence, while staying true to the trust and transparency our brand is built on." He added: "We're also using AI to boost internal efficiency and productivity so we can deliver products and services at the highest standards."

Upcoming Tech and AI-Powered Innovations

  1. One-Tap Trading: Streamlined trading actions such as deposits, withdrawals, and trade entries/exits, optimized by AI for speed and ease.
  2. AI Trading Assistant: Consolidates market trends, news, and data into personalized insights for informed decision-making.
  3. Automated Loyalty Program: Tracks client activity and automatically rewards engagement and referrals to customer satisfaction.
  4. Real-Time Risk & Compliance Monitoring: Monitors market exposure, leverage, and anomalies, offering real-time alerts and automated adjustments to ensure client safety.
  5. Digital Finance Ecosystem: Digital Finance Ecosystem: A unified ecosystem for managing assets, offering features such as seamless top-ups, withdrawals, and real-time conversions between currencies and more. Powered by AI, it enhances efficiency and security, integrating everyday transactions via digital wallets and cards to cater to local and global payment needs
  6. 24/7 AI Support: Round-the-clock AI-powered support provides real-time, multilingual assistance, ensuring a smooth trading experience.

As the financial landscape continues to evolve, VT Markets' AI strategy reinforces its position as an industry leader, combining innovation with its legacy of trust as it enters a new era of smarter, more empowering trading experiences.

By PR Newswire

VT Markets

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VT Markets AI Strategy Turbocharges Machinelearning pricing

Related Contents

VT Markets: Global Capital Faces Shift Amid Tariff Shocks and AI Waves

VT Markets: Global Capital Faces Shift Amid Tariff Shocks and AI Waves

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Chance Pharma & Huadong Medicine 2025: CXG87 Respiratory Drug Pact Signed

Chance Pharma & Huadong Medicine 2025: CXG87 Respiratory Drug Pact Signed

Fintech Forward 2025: 38 Partnerships Seal Industry Milestone

Fintech Forward 2025: 38 Partnerships Seal Industry Milestone

Boway Alloy 2025: Battery Show Debut Unveils Mobility Materials

Boway Alloy 2025: Battery Show Debut Unveils Mobility Materials

Advantech AOM-5721 2025: SMARC Meets Qualcomm Dragonwing for Edge AI

Advantech AOM-5721 2025: SMARC Meets Qualcomm Dragonwing for Edge AI

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hoa Phat chief urges swift action to boost Vietnam’s steel industry

Hoa Phat chief urges swift action to boost Vietnam’s steel industry

FPV and SPX expand North–South logistics network

FPV and SPX expand North–South logistics network

Chance Pharma & Huadong Medicine 2025: CXG87 Respiratory Drug Pact Signed

Chance Pharma & Huadong Medicine 2025: CXG87 Respiratory Drug Pact Signed

Fintech Forward 2025: 38 Partnerships Seal Industry Milestone

Fintech Forward 2025: 38 Partnerships Seal Industry Milestone

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020