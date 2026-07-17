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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

UBP's H1 2026 group profit grows 40.4% to CHF169.4m

July 17, 2026 | 10:07
(0) user say
Union Bancaire Privée's group profit grew 40.4% to CHF 169.4 million in the first half of 2026, while client assets rose 4.8% to CHF 193.5 billion by end of June, driven by positive financial market trends.

GENEVA, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UBP's client assets grew by 4.8% to CHF 193.5 billion at the end of June 2026, compared with CHF 184.5 billion at the end of 2025. This growth was mainly supported by financial markets' positive trend since the beginning of the year, and the performance of the Bank's managed solutions and flagship fund offerings. In USD terms, client assets rose to USD 239.8 billion, up from USD 232.9 billion at the end of 2025.

Total income rose to CHF 812.5 million in the first half of the year, up from CHF 736.0 million in the same period in 2025 (+10.4%). This double-digit increase was mainly driven by sustained client brokerage activity and by the higher client asset base, resulting in higher fees and commissions, which reached a total of CHF 471.1 million (+16.5%). Growth in total income was also supported by a net result from interest operations of CHF 275.8 million (+4.0%) and a result from trading activities of CHF 64.2 million (+5.9%), reflecting increased Treasury & Trading (T&T) activity.

Total operating expenses remained stable (+1.8%), demonstrating disciplined cost management, and the benefits of an efficient platform consolidation following the integrations of Societe Generale Private Banking (Switzerland) Ltd and SG Kleinwort Hambros Bank Limited.

The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 233.8% and the Tier 1 capital ratio at 22.5%, underscoring the Bank's capacity to sustain a strong equity position and a resilient balance sheet following its recent acquisitions.

Guy de Picciotto, CEO of UBP: "Our half-year results benefit from positive financial market dynamics, as well as from the streamlining of our operations following the completion of two major acquisitions. This was made possible thanks to the unwavering commitment of our teams who successfully integrated two banks, in Switzerland and in the UK, over one year."

www.ubp.com

By PR Newswire

Union Bancaire Privée (UBP)

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
UBP Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) Client assets grew Financial market trends

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