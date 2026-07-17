Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Saronic selects Brownsville, Texas for Port Alpha shipyard

July 17, 2026 | 10:16
(0) user say
Saronic selected Brownsville, Texas as the future home of Port Alpha, its next-generation shipyard designed to restore American maritime strength and significantly expand the nation's shipbuilding capacity.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saronic today announced it has selected Brownsville, Texas as the future home of Port Alpha, its next-generation shipyard designed to help restore American maritime strength and significantly expand the nation's shipbuilding capacity.

The announcement marks a major milestone in Saronic's mission to restore U.S. shipbuilding capacity at scale. First introduced as a vision for the future of maritime manufacturing, Port Alpha now moves from concept to reality through a planned investment of more than $3 billion that aims to establish one of the most advanced shipyards in the world, built for software-defined shipbuilding and autonomous maritime systems.

The project is expected to generate more than $160 billion in regional economic impact for Cameron County and $264.5 billion for the State of Texas, while creating up to 10,000 direct jobs. This makes Port Alpha one of the largest economic development projects in modern Texas history. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2026, with Port Alpha expected to open for operations in 2028.

The timing is pivotal. In one of his first actions in office, President Trump issued an Executive Order on Restoring America's Maritime Dominance, followed by federal initiatives such as the SHIPS for America Act and the Maritime Action Plan that call for a generational rebuild of the American shipbuilding industry. These efforts recognize that economic security and national security are inseparable, and that restoring U.S. shipbuilding capacity is essential to both. Port Alpha will expand domestic production capacity and strengthen the nation's ability to meet commercial and defense requirements while closing the widening shipbuilding gap with foreign adversaries.

"America's maritime future depends on our ability to build again," said Dino Mavrookas, Co-Founder and CEO of Saronic. "Port Alpha is our commitment to that mission. Built from the ground up to deliver ships at a speed and scale not seen since World War II, this investment is about more than constructing a shipyard. It is about rebuilding the industrial capacity, workforce, and manufacturing advantage required to ensure American maritime leadership for decades to come. The state of Texas and city of Brownsville give us the foundation to turn that vision into reality."

Following a year-long nationwide search evaluating sites across the East, West, and Gulf Coasts, Brownsville was selected after a rigorous review of workforce availability, infrastructure readiness, land scale, logistics, and expansion potential. Initially situated on 835 acres at the Port of Brownsville, with the opportunity to expand to nearly 4,400 acres, Port Alpha will encompass a shipyard and manufacturing facility capable of producing vessels up to 850-ft. Future site expansion could support the production of vessels over 1,200 ft. The site provides hundreds of acres of waterfront access, deepwater channel connectivity, multimodal logistics infrastructure, and room for long-term expansion—everything required to anchor a next-generation shipbuilding hub.

"Today marks history with the announcement of the most advanced shipyard in the entire world," said Governor Abbott. "When this shipyard gets fully built out, there will be about 10,000 employees. Saronic is going to be providing about $750 million in annual paychecks to Texans. That's game-changing for the population of Texas. As Governor, I'm proud that Saronic calls Texas home."

Over the next decade, Port Alpha is expected to create up to 10,000 high-quality direct jobs spanning skilled trades such as welding and machining to advanced roles in robotics, software engineering, and naval architecture. The project aligns with national calls to rebuild the maritime workforce pipeline, creating new opportunities for skilled workers at the intersection of shipbuilding and advanced technology. Saronic will collaborate with the State of Texas, Cameron County, and local educational institutions – from regional technical colleges to leading State universities and institutions – to develop workforce training and apprenticeship programs designed to sustain long-term industrial growth and position South Texas as a center of excellence for advanced maritime manufacturing.

Port Alpha builds on Saronic's expanding shipbuilding footprint. In early 2025, the company acquired a shipyard in Franklin, Louisiana, where it is investing $300 million to add 300,000 square feet of production capacity. That facility will continue producing Saronic's 180-foot Marauder autonomous vessel, which was designed and launched in less than one year. Together, these facilities represent a multi-billion-dollar private capital commitment to restoring American shipbuilding capacity, advancing autonomous maritime systems, and strengthening the nation's industrial resilience.

More than a shipyard, Port Alpha represents a new model for American shipbuilding—combining advanced manufacturing, software-defined production, and autonomy at unprecedented scale. To sustain that edge, Saronic is forging strategic partnerships with leading manufacturers, emerging shipbuilding technology providers, and premier suppliers, ensuring that the latest capabilities continuously strengthen and inform Port Alpha's production architecture alongside Saronics' in-house expertise. In doing so, Port Alpha embodies the transformation envisioned in national maritime strategy, one that leverages technology to strengthen deterrence, resilience, and operational flexibility. As construction advances, Saronic will continue working with federal, state, and local partners to establish the industrial foundation required for the next generation of maritime power in America.

By PR Newswire

Saronic

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Saronic Port Alpha American maritime strength Shipbuilding capacity

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Klook signs expanded two-year partnership with Korea Tourism Organization

Klook signs expanded two-year partnership with Korea Tourism Organization

Hoymiles enters Philippine market via Brills Marketing deal

Hoymiles enters Philippine market via Brills Marketing deal

ATLANT 3D wins hyperscaler order for materials discovery lab

ATLANT 3D wins hyperscaler order for materials discovery lab

Ohmyhome receives Nasdaq minimum bid price deficiency notice

Ohmyhome receives Nasdaq minimum bid price deficiency notice

JA Solar begins module deliveries for Masdar's gigascale project

JA Solar begins module deliveries for Masdar's gigascale project

HoneyNaps wins FDA clearance for AI sleep analysis device

HoneyNaps wins FDA clearance for AI sleep analysis device

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Domestic retailers poised for stronger earnings as demand increases

Domestic retailers poised for stronger earnings as demand increases

Klook signs expanded two-year partnership with Korea Tourism Organization

Klook signs expanded two-year partnership with Korea Tourism Organization

Hung Yen builds digital foundations to drive long-term growth

Hung Yen builds digital foundations to drive long-term growth

Hoymiles enters Philippine market via Brills Marketing deal

Hoymiles enters Philippine market via Brills Marketing deal

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020