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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ubiqconn displays satellite connectivity solutions at SATShow Week

March 16, 2026 | 19:00
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The communications technology provider presented critical infrastructure satellite systems at the Washington DC aerospace industry conference.

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiqconn Technology, a leading provider of industrial Internet of Vehicles (IoV) and embedded Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, will showcase its latest satellite-enabled connectivity technologies at SATShow Week 2026, taking place March 23–26 in Washington, D.C. Visitors can explore Ubiqconn Technology's innovations at Booth #2747.

Under the theme "Ubiquitous Connectivity: Integrating Satcom Across Land, Sea, and Air," Ubiqconn Technology will demonstrate mission-critical solutions that combine rugged computing, AI-powered systems, and Iridium satellite communications to enable resilient connectivity in remote and demanding environments.

For maritime environments, Ubiqconn Technology will also present the Marlin GMDSS system and SGA110 Mobile Gateway, combining weather intelligence, vessel tracking, and dependable VoIP and satellite communications to enhance situational awareness and ensure reliable communications for offshore, ocean-going, and emergency marine operations.

RuggON Corp., a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology and a leading provider of rugged mobile computing solutions, will present a range of mission-critical platforms at the show.

A key highlight is the SPARK 7 Ground Control System (GCS), an advanced controller for unmanned platforms integrating AI-driven autonomous navigation and real-time image analysis. Designed for aerial and unmanned operations, the system enables precise command, control, and mission coordination across a wide range of defense, government, and remote operational scenarios.

Supporting land-based deployments, RuggON will also showcase its rugged computing platforms, including the SOL 7 rugged tablet and VORTEX 07X vehicle-mounted computer, both equipped with Iridium satellite capabilities to deliver dependable data transmission and operational visibility in harsh terrestrial environments.

"Reliable satcom infrastructure is increasingly essential for organizations operating in remote and mission-critical environments," said Paul Hsieh, CEO of Ubiqconn Technology. "Our focus is on delivering ruggedized, reliable, and resilient platforms that support continuous communications and operational readiness across land, sea, and air."

For more information, please visit our website: www.ubiqconn.com and www.ruggon.com.

By PR Newswire

Ubiqconn Technology

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Ubiqconn satellite connectivity SATShow Week

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