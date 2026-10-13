TVB wins Media of the Year title at Spark Awards 2026

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 October 2026 – The Spark Awards 2026, organised by Hong Kong's leading marketing publication MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, recently held its awards ceremony. The ceremony recognised brands, agencies and media organisations that have demonstrated excellence in media, advertising and marketing over the past year.

TVB Limited once again earned "Media of the Year" at The Spark Awards 2026. SIU Sai Wo, General Manager (Business Operations) of TVB Limited (Eleventh right), and the TVB marketing and sales team joined client representatives to celebrate collaborative success.

TVB Limited (TVB), together with its clients and partners, jointly won a total of 28 awards, comprising 13 Gold, 10 Silver and 5 Bronze awards. In addition to sweeping Gold, Silver and Bronze awards for "Best Creative Campaign" and "Best Event / Experiential Activation", TVB once again garnered the "Media of the Year" award, one of the highest honours of the event, taking centre stage at the ceremony. The recognition reaffirms TVB's excellence in content creation, media integration, brand partnerships and cross-platform marketing.This year's winning campaigns span diverse sectors including food and beverage, finance, health and medical services. Partners and clients include McDonald's Hong Kong, Bank of China (Hong Kong), Hang Seng Bank, Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Limited and Dingzhi Dental. The winning campaigns successfully integrate TVB's high-quality content, artiste resources, television platforms, digital media and innovative marketing strategies — supported by the production team and corporate communications strategies — to amplify brands' communication impact and create market value.SIU Sai Wo, General Manager (Business Operations) of TVB Limited, said, "Receiving the 'Media of the Year' award once again is a tremendous encouragement for the TVB team. It also recognises our ongoing commitment to a content-first approach and client needs at the core. Winning 28 awards together with partners across different industries fully reflects that TVB is not only a media platform, but also a comprehensive partner that combines content creation, artiste resources, TV and digital platforms, and integrated cross-platform marketing capabilities."He added, "We sincerely thank all clients, agencies and partners for their trust, which enables our team to co-create influential campaigns. Going forward, TVB will continue to create more effective communication solutions for brands through creativity, quality content and digital innovation—helping clients connect with audiences, build brand value and unlock further business opportunities."Award list:1) Media of the Year2) Best Creative Campaign – Gold3) Best Custom Execution – Gold4) Best Event / Experiential Activation – Gold5) Best Localised Media Offering – Gold6) Best Original Content Creation – Gold7) Best Sponsorship or Partnership Offering – Gold8) Best Branded Content Strategy – Gold9) Best Digital Media Strategy – Gold10) Best Integrated Media Strategy – Gold11) Best Original Content Strategy – Gold12) Best Use of Storytelling – Gold13) Best Viral Campaign – Gold14) Best Launch / Rebranding Media Strategy – Silver15) Best Media Partnership Strategy – Silver16) Best Public Awareness Media Strategy – Silver17) Best Social Media Amplification Strategy – Silver18) Best Event / Experiential Activation – Bronze19) Best Sponsorship or Partnership Offering – Bronze20) Best Media Partnership Strategy – Bronze21) Best Targeted Audience Strategy – Bronze22) Best Creative Campaign – Bronze23) Best Video / Streaming Offering – Gold24) Best Creative Campaign – Silver25) Best Event / Experiential Activation – Silver26) Best Original Content Creation – Silver27) Best Video / Streaming Offering – Silver28) Best Creative Use of Media – Silver29) Best Original Content Strategy – Silver

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