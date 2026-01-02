Corporate

Three partners launch independent law practice after firm departure

January 02, 2026 | 17:42
(0) user say
The lawyers have established their own firm following their exit from the international law firm's Singapore office.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Partners from Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. — Suresh Nair, Jennifer Chih, and Bryan Tan, have announced their decision to leave the firm to establish a new independent law practice in Singapore. The new firm, Nair, Jen & Tan LLC will focus on Litigation, Restructuring & Insolvency, Corporate and Employment matters, areas in which the partners are widely recognised.

The breakaway marks a strategic move by the trio to create a specialist platform dedicated to contentious, advisory, and crisis-driven mandates, particularly in the context of heightened restructuring activity, more nuanced employment and immigration issues, and complex commercial disputes including arbitration in Singapore and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Collectively, the three partners bring decades of experience advising multinational corporations, financial institutions, insolvency practitioners, boards, and senior executives. Their practices span high-value commercial disputes, cross-border restructuring and insolvency proceedings, employment litigation, and compliance-related advisory work.

Suresh Nair has been widely recognised for his leadership in corporate and commercial litigation, insolvency and restructuring, and employment disputes. He has a distinguished record of representing clients in landmark cases and is known for pragmatic, results-oriented advocacy.

Jennifer Chih has almost three decades of experience advising on complex corporate, immigration and employment matters, compliance frameworks, and regulatory strategy. Her work spans M&A transactions, corporate governance, and immigration and labour-related compliance services.

Bryan Tan specialises in corporate and commercial litigation, arbitration, restructuring and insolvency, and employment-related disputes. His practice also encompasses disputes involving technology, digital assets and financial issues, reflecting the evolving needs of commercial clients.

In a joint statement, the three partners said: "We are establishing an independent practice that allows us to deepen our work in core areas where clients increasingly require specialised, senior-level advice. This move enables us to offer a more agile and conflict-free platform while continuing to deliver the depth and quality our clients expect."

Nair, Jen & Tan is headquartered in Singapore and will operate from their office at SGX Centre 1.

By PR Newswire

Nair Jen & Tan LLC

TagTag:
Independent law practice litigation Litigation, Restructuring & Insolvency Corporate and Employment matters

