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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Therabody launches CryoTherm Palm cooling device debuted with England national football team

June 09, 2026 | 11:45
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Therabody has launched its CryoTherm Palm, its first thermoregulation performance device, with the product's cooling technology having debuted in support of the England national team during training camps and pre-tournament preparations.

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody®, the global wellness technology leader, today announced the launch of CryoTherm Palm, marking both a new addition to the brand's performance line and its entrance into the emerging thermoregulation category. CryoTherm Palm is the only palm cooling device validated through two controlled studies with statistically significant results ahead of its launch, delivering science-backed palm cooling that lowers core body temperature between high-intensity efforts to delay fatigue, reduce perceived exertion, and sustain output.

CryoTherm Palm is a portable, cordless device with dual cooling surfaces, for each palm, engineered for use during natural rest periods between sets, at halftime, during timeouts, water breaks, or across any high-intensity interval training or competition. Therabody's proprietary Cryothermal technology delivers scientifically calibrated cooling that maintains a therapeutic temperature range for the full duration of treatment, with no ice, water, or setup. Beyond palm cooling, it also delivers localized cold therapy, localized heat therapy, and contrast therapy, giving athletes and performance staff a single device for both in-session performance and post-session recovery.

Additional CryoTherm Palm features:

  • Three scientifically calibrated cold temperature levels (46.4°F / 8°C, 53.6°F / 12°C, 60.8°F / 16°C) powered by proprietary Cryothermal Technology
  • LCD display with stopwatch for treatment duration tracking and temperature status indicators
  • Setting memory recalls last-used settings for quick start
  • Up to 120 minutes of battery life; charges via USB-C
  • Anti-roll, portable design with travel lock and included travel pouch
  • Learn more about the science and technology behind CryoTherm Palm on Therabody's blog

The launch comes as elite athletes prepare to compete in summer heat, where managing body temperature and recovery can be critical to performance. England's national football team has incorporated CryoTherm Palm into its pre-tournament preparations, using the device throughout training camp ahead of the upcoming matches.

CryoTherm Palm is the only palm cooling device validated in two controlled studies: one with Division I athletes at the University of Southern California focused on strength training, and a second with elite soccer players at IMG Academy performing repeated sprint efforts. The results uncovered:

  • 28% more total work volume during resistance training vs. control*
  • 58% more reps in the final set vs. control*
  • 7% increase in post-session grip strength vs. control*
  • Athletes felt 60% cooler during repeated sprint efforts**
  • 2.45% increase in top sprint speed vs. control**
  • 4.7% better sprint velocity maintained across repeated all-out efforts**
  • More information on the study findings can be found in the following research summaries: Therabody x University of Southern California, Therabody x IMG Academy

"Our mission has always been to help people feel better and perform at their best," says Tim Roberts, Chief Science Officer, Therabody. "CryoTherm Palm extends that mission into the training session itself—helping athletes delay fatigue, sustain intensity, and get more out of every effort. Whether it's a soccer player staying dangerous in the 85th minute or a strength athlete pushing through a final set, this product was designed and proven to make a measurable difference."

CryoTherm Palm is TSA compliant and registered as a Class 2 Exempt Medical Device in the United States and a Class 2 Medical Device in Canada. The product is available for purchase now at an MSRP of $399.99 in the United States on Therabody.com, with international availability in the EU, UK, Australia, and Canada coming fall 2026.

By PR Newswire

Therabody

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TagTag:
Therabody Therabody launches CryoTherm Palm England national football team Therabody technology leader

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