Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

The Insight Asia launches as dedicated news provider for emerging technology in Asia

June 17, 2026 | 15:27
(0) user say
The Insight Asia has officially launched as a dedicated news provider focused on emerging technology within China and across Asia, available at TheInsightAsia.com.

HONG KONG, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Asia today announced its official launch as a dedicated news provider focused on emerging technology within China and across Asia. The platform, available at TheInsightAsia.com, aims to provide accurate, first-hand insights directly from the source to international readers.

As China rapidly advances in frontier technology — from AI to advanced manufacturing — accurate, objective reporting is critical but often missed. The Insight Asia is uniquely positioned to bridge this information gap.

"It has become increasingly difficult for international readers to gain clear, objective insights into China's technology landscape," said Doug Young, Co-founder of The Insight Asia and Bamboo Works. "Our mission is to cut through the noise, offering objective analysis that helps global readers truly understand and capitalize on China's technological advancements."

The Insight Asia leverages an editorial team strategically located across Greater China, Europe, and North America. This unique composition ensures the quick acquisition of first-hand information, reported in a way that deeply resonates with international audiences. This model has been successfully proven by the team's existing platform, Bamboo Works (theBambooWorks.com), which currently serves more than a million users monthly worldwide.

"Having operated Bamboo Works for over five years, we've seen the increasing value Chinese companies bring to investors and communities," added Rachel Chan, Co-founder of The Insight Asia and Bamboo Works. "The Insight Asia will move beyond the spotlight of stock markets to cover equally important private companies — the Chinese counterparts of innovators like OpenAI, Tesla, and SpaceX — along with unique niche sectors never imagined anywhere else."

The Insight Asia will initially focus on written stories and plans to quickly expand its multimedia offerings to include podcasts, short videos, and long feature videos in the near future. While the initial focus is on China, The Insight Asia will expand its coverage to emerging tech news from other Asian markets. The company also commits to proactively embracing new AI technologies to bring more accurate and swift updates to their readers, acknowledging the challenge of maintaining quality amidst a general rise in AI-generated content.

By PR Newswire

The Insight Asia

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
The Insight Asia Technology landscape China Emerging technology Asia Objective analysis technology

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam and Chile work to remove barriers to fruit and meat trade

Vietnam and Chile work to remove barriers to fruit and meat trade

Highly skilled workforce and fiscal incentives key to driving high-tech growth

Highly skilled workforce and fiscal incentives key to driving high-tech growth

Vietnam posts second-highest AI adoption in Southeast Asia

Vietnam posts second-highest AI adoption in Southeast Asia

Ministry of Finance set for key role in new legislative drive

Ministry of Finance set for key role in new legislative drive

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020