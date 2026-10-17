TC-HICT handles over 8.2 million TEUs since 2018 launch

TC-HICT receives the Third-Class Labour Medal. Photo: Quynh Nga

The terminal currently operates 11 weekly shipping services, strengthening connections between Vietnamese cargo and international markets.

Developed in line with Vietnam's seaport development strategy, Tan Cang – Haiphong International Container Terminal (TC-HICT) was established through cooperation between Saigon Newport Corporation and international partners MOL, ITO, and WHL, with the aim of developing a modern deepwater terminal in Lach Huyen, Haiphong.

Construction began in 2016, and the port officially opened in May 2018, marking a step towards connecting Vietnamese cargo with international markets.

At TC-HICT’s 15th anniversary ceremony on October 16, 2026, major general Ngo Minh Thuan, commander of Corps 20 and chairman and general director of Saigon Newport Corporation, highlighted the strategic significance of investing in Lach Huyen despite the challenging conditions in the area at the time.

“Fifteen years ago, in carrying out the mission assigned by the Prime Minister and upholding the traditions and qualities of ‘Uncle Ho’s Soldiers’, Saigon Newport Corporation brought its spirit of daring to think, daring to act, and daring to take responsibility to Lach Huyen – an area that was then largely undeveloped, with vast white salt fields and extremely challenging transport connections,” he said.

The investment formed part of Saigon Newport Corporation’s long-term strategy to expand its port network, strengthen its presence in northern Vietnam, and improve connectivity between major economic centres and international markets.

Since commencing operations, TC-HICT has helped enhance the capacity of northern Vietnam’s seaport system, enabling larger container vessels to call at Lach Huyen and providing importers and exporters with additional shipping options. The terminal also supports an integrated port and logistics network linking manufacturing centres and economic zones with global supply chains.

Le Trung Kien, Vice Chairman of Haiphong People’s Committee, said, "TC-HICT had played an important role in connecting northern Vietnam with international markets. The terminal is a key component of the city’s seaport network and contributes to Haiphong’s socioeconomic development."

The port has handled more than 8.2 million TEUs. Photo: Quynh Nga

TC-HICT’s operating performance underscores its growing role in regional maritime transport. To date, the terminal has handled more than 8.2 million TEUs and received approximately 3,550 container vessel calls. The largest vessel to have called at the port has a deadweight tonnage of 171,899 DWT, while peak handling productivity has reached 190 containers per hour.

Annual throughput has exceeded one million TEUs for five consecutive years, demonstrating the terminal’s ability to sustain operations at scale.

On October 15, TC-HICT recorded the discharge of its one-millionth container of the year from the ONE Fantastic, a vessel with a deadweight tonnage of 171,899 DWT and the largest to have called at the port. The milestone reflects the terminal’s handling capacity and its role in international container shipping.

The terminal currently operates 11 shipping services a week, comprising seven services to the US and four intra-Asia services. These routes give Vietnamese businesses greater access to overseas markets while supporting cargo flows through international supply chains.

Speaking at the anniversary ceremony, lieutenant colonel Doan Hai Tuan, chairman of the Members’ Council of TC-HICT, said, "The terminal had progressively established itself as a modern deep-water port in northern Vietnam by attracting international shipping services and expanding connections between Vietnamese cargo and global markets."

Reliable international shipping connections are increasingly important for businesses seeking to control freight costs, improve delivery schedules, and strengthen supply chain resilience. Depending on the route, direct services can also reduce reliance on overseas transshipment hubs, helping improve transport efficiency and competitiveness.

TC-HICT’s deep-water location in Lach Huyen therefore offers advantages beyond container handling. By linking cargo flows with international shipping networks, the terminal supports trade between manufacturing centres in northern Vietnam and overseas markets. Continued improvements in operational efficiency and service connectivity will be important to increasing the port’s contribution to Vietnam’s logistics sector.

In recognition of its contributions to the development and operation of deep-water port infrastructure in Lach Huyen, TC-HICT received the Third-Class Labour Order at the anniversary ceremony. The award marks an important milestone in the terminal’s development.

TC-HICT plans to continue investing in infrastructure, equipment, and technology, with the long-term aim of accommodating vessels of up to 200,000 DWT. The expansion is intended to enhance the terminal’s ability to serve larger vessels and meet the evolving requirements of international shipping.

On October 15, TC-HICT welcomed ONE FANTASTIC, the largest container vessel to call at the port since operations began. Photo: TC-HICT

Alongside investment in maritime capacity, the terminal is seeking to strengthen multimodal logistics connections across sea, inland waterway, road, and rail transport. It also plans to expand cooperation with logistics providers, industrial parks, manufacturing centres, and partners across Saigon Newport Corporation’s wider business ecosystem.

Improved connections between the port and surrounding economic areas would help streamline cargo flows and enable businesses to make better use of Lach Huyen’s strategic location and deep-water advantages.

Digital transformation is another priority. TC-HICT plans to expand the use of ePort, optical character recognition, and AI to improve operational management, service quality, and productivity. These initiatives are expected to support the development of green and smart port operations, aligning technology investment with longer-term sustainability goals.

Saigon Newport Corporation expects TC-HICT to remain an important part of its port and logistics ecosystem in northern Vietnam. Priorities include attracting additional international shipping services, enhancing competitiveness, improving connectivity with Lach Huyen berths 7 and 8, and capitalising on opportunities associated with Haiphong Free Trade Zone.

Automation, digitalisation, and green port development are also expected to shape the terminal’s next phase of growth.

The next stage of development will focus on expanding connectivity and upgrading operational capacity, supporting Lach Huyen’s ambition to become a modern port and logistics hub with stronger international competitiveness.

Building on throughput of more than 8.2 million TEUs, an established network of international shipping services, and its deep-water advantages, the terminal aims to further strengthen its role as a maritime gateway for northern Vietnam, contributing to Haiphong’s economic growth and enhancing Vietnam’s logistics capabilities.

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