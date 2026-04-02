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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tata Communications maintains Gartner leader status for 13th year

April 02, 2026 | 19:28
(0) user say
The Indian telecommunications provider retained top positioning in the research firm's network services evaluation for the 13th consecutive annual cycle.

MUMBAI, India, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications, a leading global communications technology player, proudly announces that it has been recognised as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services, marking its thirteenth consecutive year of recognition for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Over the past year, Tata Communications has continued to redefine its Network fabric through advanced AI and analytics, offering composable, high-speed, on-demand and intent-based connectivity that supports enterprises worldwide across industries such as finance, manufacturing, retail, media, and IT services. Some key advancements include:

  • Expanded its network-on-demand portfolio with new options such as IZO™ DC Dynamic Connectivity (DC stands for Data Centre), multi-cloud on-demand connectivity, giving enterprises greater flexibility to scale networks as needed
  • Investment in next generation high density single mode fibers and high-capacity capable wavelength services of 800G to meet emerging requirements of AI cloud infrastructure
  • Extended global coverage through strategic partner PoPs, enabling rapid deployment and flexible service expansion in key markets. Collaboration with leading local offnet partners to ensure reliable last-mile connectivity across global regions
  • Strengthened Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) capabilities to address emerging AI-driven threats, including risks such as unauthorised data uploads, ensuring stronger protection for enterprise environments
  • Plan to offer quantum safe encryption services leveraging Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) algorithms standardised by NIST, which provide robust security against both classical and quantum attacks

Genius Wong, Executive Vice President, Core and Next-Gen Connectivity Services & Chief Technology Officer, Tata Communications, said, "We are honoured to be recognised for the 13th consecutive year and deeply appreciate the continued trust our customers place in us. At Tata Communications, we will continue to transform our solutions so enterprises can build resilient, high-performance and intelligent digital foundations. With our future-ready, resilient and intelligent Network fabric, enterprises can scale with confidence and thrive in an AI-powered future world."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global WAN Services, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown, Katja Ruud, 16 March 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

By PR Newswire

Tata Communications

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TagTag:
Tata Communications gartner

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