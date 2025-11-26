Corporate

SurplusGLOBAL holds Yongin topping out ceremony for SemiMarket Parts Mall

November 26, 2025 | 15:09
(0) user say
SurplusGLOBAL has held a topping out ceremony for Yongin Cluster Building B, laying the groundwork for the SemiMarket Parts Mall.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SurplusGLOBAL (CEO: Bruce Kim) announced that it has successfully held a topping-out ceremony for Building B of its Yongin Namsa Cluster, marking a symbolic milestone in the construction of what will become the world's largest offline mall and storage facility dedicated to legacy semiconductor equipment and parts, the SemiMarket Parts Mall. Rooted in a traditional Korean practice of raising the main beam to symbolize the "spirit" of a new structure, the ceremony was reinterpreted by SurplusGLOBAL as the establishment of a new technological backbone for the global legacy semiconductor ecosystem.

The SemiMarket Parts Mall (building B), currently under development, spans approximately 41,000 square meters of gross floor area and is scheduled for completion in July 2026. Once operational, it will serve as a global hub where legacy semiconductor equipment and parts from around the world are exhibited, inspected, stored, and transacted in a single integrated location.

The facility will be fully synchronized with the company's global online marketplace, www.SemiMarket.com, enabling real-time integration between hundreds of thousands of online listings and their physical counterparts, and establishing a truly hybrid online–offline ecosystem for the legacy semiconductor supply chain.

SurplusGLOBAL emphasized that the new Parts Mall is not simply a physical warehouse, but a core pillar of its long-term strategy to build an AI-powered, sustainable semiconductor ecosystem. Within the Yongin Cluster, the company will roll out its Harvest Project for asset recovery and recycling, precision repair and refurbish services, component-level restoration and quality programs, and AI-based Bill of Materials (BoM) matching and parts recommendation technologies.

By combining robust offline infrastructure with advanced online intelligence, SurplusGLOBAL aims to address long-standing inefficiencies in the legacy semiconductor parts market, where critical parts remain fragmented across thousands of small sellers worldwide.

The topping-out ceremony was attended by SurplusGLOBAL CEO Bruce Kim, Vice President James Park, company executives, representatives from the Yongin City Semiconductor Policy Office, and Dong Kyu Lim, Head of Construction at CJ Logistics Construction Division, which is responsible for Building B. Participants celebrated the event as the rise of a new structural pillar for a global supply chain that connects data, technology, and people. "This topping-out ceremony is not just about completing a building," said Bruce Kim, CEO of SurplusGLOBAL. "It marks a new starting point in transforming the legacy semiconductor sector into a sustainable, circular industry. We are building a global hub where legacy equipment and parts can flow, be connected, and return to productive life."

SurplusGLOBAL Cluster, now emerging as one of the world's largest dedicated legacy semiconductor facilities, consists of two main buildings, A and B. Building A is focused on equipment refurbishment and parts repair, while Building B, which has just reached its structural milestone, is being developed as the core hub for warehousing, inspecting, and data-driven parts management. With Building B now topped out, SurplusGLOBAL is accelerating internal system development and infrastructure preparation toward the grand opening of the SemiMarket Offline Parts Mall in July 2026, with the goal of establishing a central node in the global legacy semiconductor equipment and parts supply chain.

By PR Newswire

SurplusGLOBAL, Inc.

