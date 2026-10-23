Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Supermicro partners with Nokia deploying NVIDIA Aerial RAN computing

October 23, 2026 | 14:59
(0) user say
Technology vendor Supermicro collaborated with Nokia to integrate NVIDIA Aerial RAN computing solutions, enabling telecom operators to deploy edge artificial intelligence services.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), an AI, Enterprise, Storage, and 5G/Edge Total IT Solution Provider featuring Data Center Building Block Solutions® (DCBBS), is now working with Nokia to deploy Artificial Intelligence-Radio Access Networks (AI-RAN) from distributed cell sites to centralized network hubs. The solution combines Nokia's RAN technology and network expertise with the NVIDIA Aerial RAN Computer platform, supported by Supermicro's AI-optimized infrastructure. By bringing accelerated compute closer to the access network, it enables radio and AI workloads to run on shared infrastructure, supporting applications which require proximity and predictable service levels-including voice AI, vision AI, physical AI, and internal uses such as autonomous network operations.

"AI-RAN is redefining networks for AI, turning mobile infrastructure into a shared foundation for connectivity, AI for RAN, AI on RAN, and broader distributed AI services," says Charles Liang, president and CEO, Supermicro. "Together with Nokia and NVIDIA, we are bringing accelerated computing to every layer of the network, enabling operators to maximize infrastructure efficiency, deploy new AI services, and prepare for AI-native 6G. Our DCBBS approach delivers the flexibility and performance to accelerate deployment and turn network infrastructure into a platform for innovation." For more information on the latest AI-RAN solutions, click here.

Embedding accelerated compute into the RAN enables operators to run network and AI workloads on the same infrastructure, improving spectral efficiency, automating network operations, and optimizing energy use while creating new opportunities for edge AI services. Combining Supermicro systems with Nokia's RAN technology and software, the NVIDIA Aerial RAN Computer platform provides modular, right-sized CPU and GPU configurations for deployment from cell sites to MSO and aggregation locations, with NVIDIA ConnectX technology providing high-speed, software-defined networking. Together, these capabilities give operators a flexible foundation for low-latency AI applications today and a software-driven evolution path towards 6G networks.

"AI-RAN represents an important step towards more intelligent and adaptable mobile networks," said Emma Falck, President of Mobile Infrastructure at Nokia. "By combining Nokia's leadership in radio networks with NVIDIA accelerated computing and Supermicro's flexible infrastructure, we are giving operators a practical way to bring RAN and AI workloads together across their networks. This will help operators improve network performance and automation today while creating a foundation for new edge AI services and AI-native 6G."

"AI-RAN brings together networking, accelerated computing, and intelligence to help operators make better use of their infrastructure while opening new opportunities for edge AI services," said Soma Velayutham, VP of Telecoms, NVIDIA. "Nokia and Supermicro are helping operators deploy NVIDIA Aerial RAN Computer solutions across diverse network environments, from distributed cell sites to centralized RAN locations, with the flexibility to scale intelligence capabilities as demand grows."

Supermicro's modular, right-sized systems for NVIDIA ARC span distributed cell sites, aggregation locations, and core hubs, enabling operators to precisely deploy AI capacity where it is needed.

  • Distributed cell sites: The ARC MGX 2U Short-depth platform brings inference closer to radios, users, and applications. NVIDIA MGX is a modular reference architecture for accelerated computing, helping system builders design future-compatible systems faster, reducing costs, accelerating time to market, and improving ROI. Supermicro's dual-node ARC-Pro combines an NVIDIA Grace C1 CPU and NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPU per node in a 429 mm chassis, delivering up to 1.6 PFLOPS of FP4 AI performance. For edge networking functions such as Service Management and Orchestration, the ARC-Compact delivers high efficiency compute performance in a 1U, short-depth form factor.
  • Centralized MSO and aggregation sites: The ARC MGX 2U supports higher-throughput, coordinated inference. This system class comes with a choice between dual NVIDIA Vera CPUs or dual x86 processors and two NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs. These systems support multi-cell workloads, including coordinated scheduling and beamforming, as well as voice, vision, and physical AI.
  • Core network hubs: The ARC MGX 4U provides high-density, air-cooled inference with up to eight NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs. Supermicro's 4U AI servers deliver dual x86 CPUs and up to 6 TB of DDR5 memory to support large-scale inference and model update workloads. This configuration comes with the option for an NVIDIA ConnectX-8 switchboard, providing PCIe Gen 6 for even faster GPU-GPU interconnectivity.

Supermicro's servers for NVIDIA ARC are generally available now. The ARC MGX 2U with dual Vera processor is on display on Supermicro's booth at NVIDIA GTC Berlin, October 20–22, 2026, and will be available later this year. The 2U ARC-Pro is planned for customer testing later this year, with general availability in the first half of 2027.

By PR Newswire

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Supermicro nokia NVIDIA Aerial RAN

Related Contents

Supermicro expands DCBBS with new AI rack series

Supermicro expands DCBBS with new AI rack series

Supermicro launches H15 servers with 1.7x performance gain

Supermicro launches H15 servers with 1.7x performance gain

Supermicro adds Arm-based platforms for AI data centers

Supermicro adds Arm-based platforms for AI data centers

Nokia Partners with Blaize on Edge AI

Nokia Partners with Blaize on Edge AI

Supermicro supports new NVIDIA AI platforms expands liquid cooling manufacturing

Supermicro supports new NVIDIA AI platforms expands liquid cooling manufacturing

Supermicro showcases future HPC clusters and AI infrastructure at Supercomputing 2025

Supermicro showcases future HPC clusters and AI infrastructure at Supercomputing 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Hyundai Mobis expands Korean automotive semiconductor supply consortium

Hyundai Mobis expands Korean automotive semiconductor supply consortium

ASUS unveils enterprise agentic artificial intelligence servers in Berlin

ASUS unveils enterprise agentic artificial intelligence servers in Berlin

Advent International opens private equity office in Abu Dhabi

Advent International opens private equity office in Abu Dhabi

Coles Group selects Coveo AI search platform for online groceries

Coles Group selects Coveo AI search platform for online groceries

Axtria wins 2026 Minsky Award for artificial intelligence platform

Axtria wins 2026 Minsky Award for artificial intelligence platform

YYForce launches Workforce OS robotics platform using NVIDIA chips

YYForce launches Workforce OS robotics platform using NVIDIA chips

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hyundai Mobis expands Korean automotive semiconductor supply consortium

Hyundai Mobis expands Korean automotive semiconductor supply consortium

ASUS unveils enterprise agentic artificial intelligence servers in Berlin

ASUS unveils enterprise agentic artificial intelligence servers in Berlin

Advent International opens private equity office in Abu Dhabi

Advent International opens private equity office in Abu Dhabi

Coles Group selects Coveo AI search platform for online groceries

Coles Group selects Coveo AI search platform for online groceries

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020