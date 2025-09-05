Starburst Summons Data Gladiators to Zero-Cost Virtual Arena

BOSTON, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst, the data platform for apps and AI, today announced details for AI & Datanova 2025 virtual events, a global virtual event taking place October 22-23, 2025. The two-day experience will bring together engineers, data scientists, analysts, and technical decision-makers to explore innovations in Trino, data, and enterprise AI.

Day 1: Trino Day launches the event and delivers community-driven sessions with real-world stories featuring deep dives into architecture, performance tuning, and integration best practices from engineers running Trino at scale.

Day 2: AI + Datanova, Starburst's marquee virtual showcase, highlights data and AI innovations, including an exclusive look at Starburst's products powering next-generation applications. Attendees will leave with practical insights from smarter cloud data access and stronger governance, to proven strategies for accelerating AI adoption through robust data foundations. Registration grants free full access to both days with a single sign-up.

"AI & Datanova has become the premier gathering where the global data community explores the future," said Lisa Luscap, Chief Marketing Officer at Starburst. "This year's program highlights how data leaders are laying the foundation for enterprise AI through stronger governance, distributed architectures, and new ways to unlock business value at scale."

"Trino has always been about giving organizations the fastest, most flexible way to access their data wherever it lives," said Martin Traverso, Co-creator of Trino and Chief Technology Officer at Starburst. "At Trino Day, sponsored by Starburst, the community will showcase the innovations happening in the Trino Project and how they're shaping the future of analytics and AI. This event is where we connect the dots between the technical depth of Trino Day and the broader vision of AI-driven data strategies."

Registration for the virtual event is free and includes full access to both days. Details and sign-up are available at https://www.starburst.io/info/ai-datanova-2025/

In addition to the virtual experience, Starburst will host an exclusive in-person AI & Datanova Summit for data and AI leaders on October 9, 2025, at The Westin New York Times Square.

From insights to action to AI, Starburst fuels innovation at every level. Learn more at starburst.ai.