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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sprite signs NBA stars Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards

October 13, 2026 | 16:00
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Beverage brand Sprite signed NBA players Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards to lead its global basketball marketing campaign celebrating contemporary sports culture.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 October 2026 – Today, Sprite officially unveils its new global platform, “Never Stop Refreshing the Game,” with the addition of three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić to its global basketball athlete roster alongside superstar Anthony Edwards.

Sprite signs NBA stars Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards
Sprite signs NBA stars Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards

Sprite is doubling down on its basketball legacy on a global stage. Earlier this year, Sprite announced its return as the NBA’s Official Global Soft Drink.

For decades, Sprite has sat at the intersection of sport, fashion, music, and culture. Since first partnering with the NBA in 1986, Sprite has remained a constant presence in basketball culture, connecting with generations of players and fans through iconic campaigns, unforgettable moments, and partnerships that reflect the sport’s evolution. From neighborhood courts to the game’s biggest stages, Sprite has continued to show up wherever basketball culture moves next.

“Sprite has a history of championing the athletes, creators and communities that shape basketball culture,” said Oana Vlad, Global Brand Vice President of Sprite. “‘Never Stop Refreshing the Game’ is about finding new ways to refresh the game for fans, from the unmistakable refreshment Sprite brings on and off the court to the experiences, stories and moments that make basketball culture so powerful. By spotlighting original voices and game changers, delivering fresh entertainment, and giving fans access to experiences they might not otherwise have, we’re committed to helping move the game forward. Nikola and Ant represent that spirit perfectly.”

Two Icons with the Drive to Keep Refreshing the Game

To ignite its next era in basketball, Sprite is bringing together two of the game’s most dynamic forces. While Nikola Jokić and Anthony Edwards represent distinct paths to greatness, they share a singular instinct: a refusal to settle and a relentless drive to evolve the sport.

Nikola Jokić, freshly named the #1 player for the 2026–27 NBA season in ESPN’s NBA Rank for the third consecutive year*, brings masterclass precision, an unselfish high-IQ playstyle, and massive international reach that bridges fans from North America to Europe and beyond.

Anthony Edwards, Olympic gold medalist and four-time NBA All Star, brings explosive athleticism, clutch shot-making, and an electric charisma that has made him the undeniable face of basketball’s next generation.

“Basketball brings people around the world together,” said three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić. “Sprite has been part of the story for decades and I’m excited to partner with them to continue bringing the game to the next generation.”

Anthony Edwardsadds: “From Anta Claus to Obey Your Thirst, Sprite’s been cooking up some of the best campaigns that will live on forever. ‘Never Stop Refreshing the Game’ is no different, reminding every player out there to give it their all and stay true to who they are every time they step on the court.”

These game-changers will star in Sprite’s global campaign. The campaign will roll out worldwide starting now and into 2027. Across the ASEAN & South Pacific region, the platform will reach fans across passionate basketball hubs including the Philippines, Australia, and New Zealand– nations where basketball culture is deeply rooted in everyday life. Over the coming months, fans can expect upcoming global spots starring both Jokić and Edwards.

Bringing Fans Closer to the Game

Off the screen, fans can grab limited-edition NBA and signature Anthony Edwards and Nikola Jokić cans with scannable QR codes that unlock prizes like VIP courtside tickets, official Wilson game balls, and exclusive gear through interactive digital games. In communities worldwide, Sprite is leveling up local hoop culture by restoring neighborhood courts with vibrant “Hoops of Refreshment” murals and bringing live experiences to major events. Plus, fans can bring the energy home with NBA 2K in-game power-ups and special game-day food delivery deals.

Growing Wherever the Game Goes

By expanding its footprint across the NBA Global Games, Sprite is meeting fans where the sport is being redefined. Through immersive experiences and exclusive promotions, the brand will bring fans closer to the game, including at the NBA Mexico City Game 2026, when Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets face the Indiana Pacers, as well as the NBA Manchester and Paris Games in early 2027.

The game is changing, and Sprite is leading the play.

Watch the first campaign film here Jokes Aside. For more information, follow @Sprite on social media.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Coca-Cola ASEAN & South Pacific

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Sprite Nikola Jokic Anthony Edwards NBA

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