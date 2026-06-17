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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Skin Tech Pharma's RRS HA Long Lasting wins Best Injectable at AMWC Aesthetic Awards 2026

June 17, 2026 | 15:12
(0) user say
Skin Tech Pharma Group has announced that its flagship injectable RRS HA Long Lasting has been named Best Injectable in the Skin Revitalization category at the AMWC Aesthetic Medicine Awards 2026.

BARCELONA, Spain, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin Tech Pharma Group proudly announces that its flagship injectable, RRS® HA LONG LASTING, has been recognized as Best Injectable in the Skin Revitalization category at the AMWC Aesthetic Medicine Awards 2026, one of the most prestigious recognitions in aesthetic medicine.

Since its launch in 2021, RRS® HA LONG LASTING has established itself as a pioneering innovation within the emerging Skin Builder category. With more than 1 million treatments performed worldwide, the product has demonstrated a strong safety and clinical performance profile, helping to redefine aesthetic treatment approaches by combining skin quality improvement with natural-looking restoration.

The award acknowledges the product's contribution to advancing regenerative aesthetic medicine and reflects the growing demand for treatment solutions that deliver natural outcomes while supporting long-term skin health, tissue quality, and graceful ageing.

"Receiving this award is an important milestone for us and a testament to the strength of our long-term strategy. As the aesthetic medicine landscape continues to evolve, our ambition is to lead through scientific rigor, differentiated innovation, and a deep understanding of healthcare professionals' needs. This recognition reinforces our commitment to building sustainable growth while advancing standards of care across the industry." - Márcio Rodrigues, CEO of Skin Tech Pharma Group

By PR Newswire

Skin Tech Pharma Group

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
RRS HA Long Lasting Skin Tech Pharma RRS HA Long

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