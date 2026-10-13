Sands China completes Community Impact Week with NBA athletes

MACAO, Oct. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As The NBA China Games 2026 entered its final day today, the five-day NBA Cares x Sands Cares Community Impact Week 2026 – co-organised by Sands China and NBA Cares – also drew to a successful close with its concluding event, the Community Basketball Carnival at NBA HOUSE at Halls A and B of Cotai Expo at The Venetian® Macao.

The event brought together a line-up of sports icons, including NBA legend Chris Bosh – Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee and two-time NBA champion – together with Sands Global Ambassador Sir David Beckham, China women's basketball national team player Zhang Ziyu, and China short track speed skating Olympic gold medalist Wang Meng, alongside members of Macau Special Olympics (MSO), families from Macao's social service organisations, executives from Las Vegas Sands and Sands China, and Sands Cares Ambassadors. A total of around 200 participants gathered at NBA HOUSE to enjoy a series of basketball-themed carnival experiences and family-friendly activities, fostering meaningful exchanges among community stakeholders while promoting the inclusive power of sports.

The Impact Week fully demonstrates Sands China's longstanding commitment to serving the Macao community through its Sands Cares spirit. By harnessing the synergies from this sports tourism event, the initiative not only unites strengths across various sectors of society to support Macao's diversified development, but also extends its benefits into the local community to foster social inclusion.

The concluding event of the Impact Week began with a basketball clinic led by an NBA coach, who guided a group of MSO members through basketball skills training. Through demonstrations and personalized instruction, she helped participants enhance their basketball skills while encouraging them to challenge themselves, building self-confidence and fostering a spirit of inclusion in the process. In addition, NBA legend Chris Bosh, Zhang Ziyu and Wang Meng joined the event, engaging with MSO members on-site, adding to the warm and uplifting atmosphere. The MSO athletes exuded great enthusiasm throughout the session, underscoring the power of sport to break down barriers and foster inclusion.

Patrick Dumont, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and chairman of the board and non-executive director of Sands China Ltd., said: "Over the past few days, we have not only welcomed basketball fans from near and far to Macao through this world-class event, but also extended its impact beyond the arena through a wide range of community outreach initiatives during the Impact Week, including Greater Bay Area youth exchanges, a school visit, community engagement activities, and a basketball carnival. These initiatives enabled more Macao residents to experience the enthusiasm of basketball and the positive values it inspires.

"We firmly believe that world-class sporting events do more than enhance Macao's international appeal. They create meaningful opportunities for youth development, cultural exchange, and community participation, demonstrating the power of sport to connect communities and bring people together, while ensuring the benefits of major events are shared across the community. Looking ahead, Sands China will continue to fully support the policy direction of the Macao SAR Government and further strengthen the synergy between tourism and sports. Through these efforts, we aim to further contribute to Macao's economic diversification."

Following his participation last year, Sands Global Ambassador Sir David Beckham once again joined this year's Impact Week, where he engaged with families from Macao's social service organisations, including the Macau Tung Sin Tong Charitable Society, the Macao Federation of Trade Unions, the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau, and The Women's General Association of Macau. Alongside families of Sands China team members and Sands Cares Ambassadors, they took part in family-friendly activities, sharing joy and laughter together.

During the event, Sands Cares Ambassadors accompanied families from local social service organisations to explore NBA HOUSE, where they enjoyed a range of interactive attractions and experiences. Participants also received goodie bags assembled by NBA players, executives from Las Vegas Sands and Sands China, and Sands Cares Ambassadors, extending care and warm wishes to the wider community.

The "NBA Cares x Sands Cares Community Impact Week 2026" spanned five consecutive days, Oct. 7-11, featuring a diverse programme of activities focused on youth development, healthy living and community inclusion. Current NBA players and legends engaged with communities across Macao, with the initiative extending the impact of the NBA sporting event into the community and enabling more Macao residents to experience the positive energy and excitement generated by the world-class basketball event.

"NBA Cares x Sands Cares Community Impact Week 2026" is part of Sands Cares, the global corporate citizenship programme of Sands China's parent company. As an important stakeholder in the Macao community, Sands China has actively fulfilled its corporate social responsibility for more than two decades. Through the programme, the company strives to connect with and serve the community, give back to society, and work alongside different sectors to build a more vibrant and inclusive Macao community.

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For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.