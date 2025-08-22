Corporate

PowerPals drops, Lisk’s first Web3 game live

August 22, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
When pixel pets hit the blockchain, gas fees vanished—gamers now grind NFTs faster than servers can mint them.

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisk, a leading Layer 2 Ethereum blockchain empowering builders in high-growth markets, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of Power Pals, the first-ever Web3 game deployed on the Lisk network developed in partnership with Nomina Games, an Indonesia-based gaming studio owned by CREO Engine, one of the biggest blockchain gaming platforms in Indonesia.

Power Pals is an interactive pet management and breeding game that combines nostalgic gameplay with cutting-edge blockchain mechanics. Players will raise unique virtual creatures, each with its own abilities, and engage in strategic breeding to enhance their pet's power and unlock new traits. Integrated with Lisk's Layer 2 blockchain, Power Pals provides a fast, scalable, and cost-effective experience for both players and developers.

"This launch is more than just a game, it's the beginning of a new chapter for Lisk in the Web3 gaming space," said Dominic Schwenter, COO of Lisk. "Power Pals demonstrates the power and potential of our Layer 2 technology while offering players a fun, approachable introduction to blockchain gaming."

Lisk + Creo Engine: A Strategic Alliance for APAC Expansion

The launch follows Lisk's recent partnership with Creo Engine, a leading game development company based in Indonesia. With a portfolio of over 150 live games and more than 20,000 registered wallets in the Asia-Pacific region, Creo Engine brings proven expertise and a robust community to the collaboration.

Together, Lisk and Creo Engine are targeting the booming APAC blockchain gaming market, offering a localized and culturally resonant gaming experience. The goal is to onboard millions of new users into Web3 through engaging, accessible gameplay.

Powering Adoption Through the Lisk Token

Power Pals will feature native integration of the LSK token, allowing players to use the cryptocurrency for trading pets, unlocking features, and enhancing gameplay. This integration not only supports in-game utility but also drives broader adoption of the Lisk token within the expanding Web3 gaming ecosystem.

"By bringing together a user-friendly game and the Lisk token, we're making blockchain more accessible than ever," said Darrel Wijaya, Co-Founder of Creo Engine. "This is the kind of real-world use case that can drive the next wave of crypto adoption."

By PR Newswire

Lisk

Tag:
PowerPals Web3 game live

