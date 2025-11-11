Corporate

Phoenix and AIP issue $592M loan facility

November 11, 2025 | 16:12
(0) user say
Phoenix Aviation Capital, announced the issuance of a $592 million term loan facility. Phoenix and AIP intend on using proceeds from the term loan to repay existing warehouse debt and finance future growth.

DUBLIN and STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Aviation Capital ("Phoenix" or "the Company"), a full-service aircraft lessor managed by AIP Capital ("AIP"), an alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance and a portfolio company of funds advised or controlled by affiliates of BC Partners Advisors L.P., announced the issuance of a $592 million term loan facility ("term loan"). Phoenix and AIP intend on using proceeds from the term loan to repay existing warehouse debt and finance future growth.

Morgan Stanley, Citi, and RBC Capital Markets acted as Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners with Morgan Stanley also acting as Administrative Agent and Collateral Agent.

Since the beginning of 2025, Phoenix has raised over $2 billion in bank and institutional capital to support Phoenix's growth strategy.

"The issuance of this term loan facility provides Phoenix with longer-term flexibility as it continues to grow its portfolio of in-demand aviation assets," said Jared Ailstock, Managing Partner at AIP. "We also believe the issuance of this facility demonstrates further confidence in Phoenix's strategy among Phoenix's lending counterparties."

"This issuance reflects another key milestone in Phoenix's execution of its strategy of growing its fleet of next-generation aircraft assets," said Patrick Schafer, Partner at BC Partners and board member of Phoenix. "The facility will provide Phoenix with additional capacity and flexibility to execute on this strategy."

Clifford Chance served as transaction counsel and PwC acted as tax advisor to Phoenix and AIP. McCann Fitzgerald also acted in capacity as Irish counsel to Phoenix and AIP. Pivotal Corporate provided corporate services assistance to Phoenix and AIP. Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP served as transaction counsel to the lenders.

By PR Newswire

TagTag:
Phoenix AIP Phoenix Aviation Capital term loan facility

