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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

OPPO partners with Manus to integrate artificial intelligence agents into smartphones

October 15, 2026 | 14:36
(0) user say
Smart device manufacturer OPPO partnered with AI platform Manus to integrate agentic artificial intelligence capabilities directly into its next-generation global smartphone operating systems.

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 October 2026 – Global smart device brand OPPO today announced a collaboration with Manus, a leading AI agent platform, to bring next-generation agentic AI experiences to smartphones. By integrating Manus' agentic capabilities to OPPO AI Mind Pilot, the collaboration will help users turn complex, multi-step tasks into ready-to-use results—advancing OPPO's vision for Personalized Proactive Intelligence, where AI understands users and proactively helps them get things done.

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"Agentic AI marks an important shift from answering questions to helping users get things done." said Kai Tang, President of Software Engineering at OPPO. "Together with Manus, we are bringing more proactive and capable experiences to AI Mind Pilot, enabling AI to better understand users' intentions, take actions and complete tasks. Our goal is to make personal AI a natural part of everyday life and work."

"Smartphones are central to people's daily lives and support many of the tasks they handle every day, making them a natural platform for personal AI agents," said Tao Zhang, Co-Founder & CPO of Manus. "By bringing together Manus' agentic capabilities and OPPO's system-level integration, we can make advanced AI agents more accessible and help users complete multi-step tasks through simple, natural interactions."

Manus Capabilities Debut in AI Mind Pilot's New Agent Mode

The collaboration will debut through the integration of Manus' agentic capabilities into AI Mind Pilot's new Agent Mode on the upcoming OPPO Find X10 Series with ColorOS 17.

Designed to move beyond simple question-and-answer interactions, AI Mind Pilot can understand a user's end goal, break it down into multiple steps, identify relevant information, select the appropriate tools, and deliver a finished result, including by working directly with files and photos stored on the device.

For example, a user planning a trip could simply ask AI Mind Pilot to organize their travel plans. It can find flight tickets, hotel bookings, restaurant reservations, and attraction tickets scattered across different apps on the smartphone, organize them, and combine them with relevant online information to create a personalized, day-by-day itinerary—without requiring users to manually gather and upload the information.

The same capabilities can support everyday creative and professional tasks. Users can ask AI Mind Pilot to find and organize photos from a trip, locate specific images, or bring together existing files and online information to create a presentation, proposal, portfolio, or other ready-to-use content, all with just one single prompt.

Powerful Agentic AI Built Around User Control and Privacy

As AI moves from providing information to working with personal context and completing tasks, privacy, security, and user control become increasingly important. AI Mind Pilot is designed with these priorities at its core.

ColorOS 17 uses on-device models to understand and organize relevant information locally. For local tasks such as finding, organizing, or renaming files and photos, the original content remains on the device and is not shared with Manus. When a task requires external processing, AI Mind Pilot will ask for the user's explicit confirmation before relevant content is uploaded or shared.

Users remain in control of what information is accessed, which actions are taken and whether external processing is allowed. Through on-device processing and transparent authorization, OPPO and Manus aim to make agentic AI more capable while maintaining a clear fucus on users' choice and control.

Launching on OPPO Find X10 Series

The Manus-powered capabilities in AI Mind Pilot will debut on the OPPO Find X10 Series with ColorOS 17. Further details on availability, supported markets, and user benefits will be announced at launch.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By OPPO

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TagTag:
Oppo Manus Artificial Intelligence Agents smartphones OPPO Find X10

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