OPPO launches ColorOS 17 operating system with integrated artificial intelligence

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 October 2026 – OPPO today unveiled ColorOS 17, the latest generation of its mobile operating system, delivering a new level of smoothness alongside more intelligent, system-level AI capabilities. Debuting on the upcoming Find X10 Series and rolling out progressively to more OPPO devices, ColorOS 17 will bring these new experiences to users worldwide.





Flow Everywhere



From Parallel Animation in ColorOS 15 to Seamless Animation in ColorOS 16, smoothness has long been a defining quality of ColorOS. With ColorOS 17, OPPO takes this further, introducing the all-new Living Flow Design to make every interaction feel even more natural, continuous and responsive.



Living Flow Design is built around three core ideas: Luminous Effect, Fluid Motion and Flexible Feedback. Luminous Effect introduces softer, more translucent visuals, creating a refined sense of depth and hierarchy, while subtle lighting naturally guides attention and responds to touch. Fluid Motion enables interface elements to move, merge and transform seamlessly from one state to the next, with this sense of continuity carried throughout the system. Flexible Feedback brings the same sense of responsiveness to touch. Buttons, toolbars and other interactive elements visibly compress, stretch and rebound in response to taps, giving each interaction a more immediate and tactile feel rather than a mechanical response. Together, these elements create a more fluid and cohesive experience across the system, making everything from app transitions and Fluid Cloud to everyday interactions feel more immediate and intuitive.



To make this experience consistent across the system, ColorOS 17 introduces a Unified Rendering Architecture built on the refreshed Luminous Rendering Engine. By bringing previously separate rendering processes into a unified pipeline, the new architecture not only enables richer visual effects and more continuous transitions, but also reduces redundant rendering operations for greater efficiency. In key scenarios, it cuts rendering loads by up to 30% and RAM usage for rendering by up to 25% compared with the previous generation, helping interactions remain smooth even under heavy load.



Beyond visual rendering, ColorOS 17 also improves system-level responsiveness with the upgraded Laminar Flow Engine, an intelligent resource scheduling system built to handle increasingly complex mobile workloads. Built on OPPO's Adaptive Scheduling Architecture, it coordinates foreground and background workloads as part of a unified flow, delivering consistently smooth performance across both everyday use and demanding scenarios.



With the Laminar Flow Engine, app launch stability improves by 55%, while Gallery thumbnails load up to 50% faster on first launch compared with ColorOS 16. During multitasking, ColorOS 17 can also keep over 25% more apps running in the background, helping users switch between apps more smoothly. 1



And smoothness is not only about how a phone performs today, but how well that experience holds up over time. In tests simulating six years of use, ColorOS 17 retains over 90% of its initial smoothness, even with storage at 90% capacity. 1



OPPO AI, Flow with Your Mind



ColorOS 17 expands OPPO AI with system-level agentic capabilities designed not only to answer questions, but also to help users complete complex tasks.

ColorOS

w

ebsite

With ColorOS 17, AI Mind Pilot introduces a new Agent Mode that can work directly with photos and files stored on the device, search across multiple sources, use the appropriate tools and coordinate multiple steps to complete tasks based on the user's request. It can find and organize scattered files, rename them based on their content and date, and use the information within them to create new outputs such as travel itineraries or webpages. It can also find photos from a specific trip, sort them into albums, and even turn a selected photo into a vlog cover or adapt it for different creative needs.ColorOS 17 also introduces AI Photo Agent, making photo editing more intuitive while staying true to the natural look and authentic character of the original scene. With Style Match, users can simply provide a reference image, and AI Photo Agent can understand its color palette, tone and overall mood before applying a similar look to their own photo. Users can also describe the edits they want in natural language, or let AI Photo Agent analyze the image and recommend suitable adjustments based on the scene and subject.AI Mind Space, OPPO's personal information hub, receives a major upgrade in ColorOS 17. Users can now save documents and video links, with AI recognizing their content and turning it into structured, searchable personal memories. As saved information grows, the new Memory Collections automatically organize related memories into useful collections and summaries. For travel, it can combine remembered content with destination maps to create personalized trip plans based on the places, ideas and information users have saved.The new AI Mind Suggest brings useful information and services to users at just the right moment. From a morning brief and timely travel reminders to flight and train cards that surface key journey information, AI Mind Suggest proactively helps users stay on top of what matters throughout the day. It can also recommend music when headphones are connected, making useful services available when they are most relevant.Meanwhile, OSee brings OPPO's visual AI capabilities together into one integrated experience. With a single press of the camera shutter, OSee can intelligently understand objects and scenes in view and connect users to services such as object recognition, knowledge lookup, nutrition analysis, high-definition scanning and translation. Instead of choosing between multiple separate tools, users can go directly from what they see to the service they need.ColorOS continues to place user privacy and data protection at the core of its AI experiences. OPPO's Private Computing Cloud protects data used for cloud-based AI processing with end-to-end encryption and processes it within a secure environment designed to prevent access by third parties, including OPPO. ColorOS 17 further strengthens data transmission security with new post-quantum security capabilities in PCC. When data is transmitted between the device and the cloud, a dual-encryption mechanism helps protect information against emerging threats posed by quantum computing.A new Transparency Report in ColorOS 17 gives users greater visibility into how their data is processed. The report provides information including which AI services have been used, when they were accessed and what operations were performed. Users can view the report directly on their device and export it whenever needed.Proactive protection is also strengthened with the new AI Call Guard. Powered by on-device AI detection, AI Call Guard monitors calls in real time for emerging fraud risks such as synthetic voices and AI face swaps, alerting users when suspicious activity is detected to help protect both their communications and personal information.ColorOS 17 will debut on the upcoming OPPO Find X10 Series, with additional OPPO devices receiving the update progressively.For detailed rollout information, please refer to the officialData from OPPO Lab.AI Photo Agent will roll out gradually across multiple countries, with availability in Europe to follow at a later date. Monthly usage limits apply and vary by country or region. This feature supports static images only.Long-doc Capture and Link Capture are not available in Europe.Certain features, like MakeMyTrip Train Card, flight information reminders and Spotify music recommendations are only available in certain countries and regions.Available in Indonesia, India and Thailand.https://www.oppo.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.