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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ONLYOFFICE launches DocSpace 3.7 with AI file generation and enhanced security controls

June 16, 2026 | 11:40
(0) user say
ONLYOFFICE has released DocSpace 3.7, adding AI file generation capabilities, a redesigned form filling experience, updated editors, and stronger security controls to its room-based collaboration platform.

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ONLYOFFICE releases DocSpace 3.7, the newest version of its room-based collaboration platform. A major update adds new AI capabilities, a redesigned form filling experience, updated editors, and stronger security controls. The release touches nearly every part of the platform and is already available for users.

The update expands how AI agents work inside DocSpace. Users can now generate DOCX files, PDF forms, and PPTX presentations directly from the AI chat and open them right away for editing. The release also adds support for new providers, including DeepSeek, Google AI, and xAI, alongside existing options such as Anthropic, OpenAI, and OpenRouter.

AI setup gets more flexible. A default provider and model selected in DocSpace can sync automatically to the editors, removing the need for separate configuration. Users can upload images into the AI chat to give agents visual context, while an optional extended thinking section appears for more complex requests. Moreover, administrators can turn AI features on or off across DocSpace and the editors, with chat history preserved when disabled.

Form Filling rooms received one of the largest updates in this release. Beyond collecting responses in a spreadsheet, teams can export results to an external database. Users can create and edit PDF forms directly in the room, switch forms into a dedicated filling mode, and refresh collected data.

DocSpace 3.7 also includes editors powered by ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.4. Enhancements comprise horizontal lines for clearer document structure, Dark Document mode in spreadsheets, 25 new slide themes, 20 new transitions, a dedicated Chart Design tab, and Croatian interface support.

File and room management improvements give users more control over their space. Teams can replace default document templates, combine rooms into groups, delete multiple rooms at once, and manage room tags more quickly.

On the security side, administrators are able to prohibit the creation of external links to protect sensitive content. Invite links can now be limited by the number of users who join and by how long the link stays valid. A new Billing section unifies tariff plans, the Wallet, payment methods, and additional services such as extra storage and backup.

This release updates ONLYOFFICE licensing terms for added clarity and compliance. The software code is licensed under the GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 (AGPLv3), with additional terms covering attribution and modified versions. The license does not grant rights to ONLYOFFICE trademarks, which remain governed by a separate Trademark Policy.

Official website: www.onlyoffice.com

By PR Newswire

ONLYOFFICE

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
ONLYOFFICE Document generation capabilities Roombased collaboration platform AI file generation Security controls

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